Jennifer Lopez Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Busty Physique

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Jennifer Lopez faced fresh speculation that she has undergone plastic surgery after her appearance at Netflix's Office Romance premiere in NYC on Tuesday, June 2. The actress, 56, was seen cupping her b------ and giggling with costars Brett Goldstein and Betty Gilpin at the event.

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Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Reacted

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez, with costars Brett Goldstein and Betty Gilpin, joked around at the event.

The chatter on her Instagram was ferocious. "She got the twins done😮," one commenter wrote. Another posted, "Did she have work done?" A third speculated, "Implants??" A fourth marveled, "Unreal."

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Jennifer Lopez Addressed Relationship Speculation

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein addressed romance rumors on 'Today' earlier in the day.

She posed playfully on the carpet with Goldstein, hours after she addressed romance rumors on Today. "There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez said. Goldstein interjected, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time." Savannah Guthrie fired back, "OK, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me: That was not an answer." Lopez shot back, "It was an answer!" The couple finally conceded that they were, in fact, not a couple.

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Jennifer Lopez Offered Body Secrets

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez pictured in a bikini in 2023.

While promoting the romantic comedy, out Friday, June 5, Lopez shared how she prepared for her bikini scene. "You know that you're gonna be on screen," she told Extra. "You gotta be prepared… in the gym and eating right. It's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time."

Jennifer Lopez Revealed Twins Max and Emme Got Into 5 Colleges

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez, center, with twins Emme, left, and Max, right, in 2019. She's proud that they 'set goals for themselves.'