Jennifer Lopez Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Busty Physique
June 4 2026, Updated 7:16 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez faced fresh speculation that she has undergone plastic surgery after her appearance at Netflix's Office Romance premiere in NYC on Tuesday, June 2.
The actress, 56, was seen cupping her b------ and giggling with costars Brett Goldstein and Betty Gilpin at the event.
Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Reacted
The chatter on her Instagram was ferocious.
"She got the twins done😮," one commenter wrote.
Another posted, "Did she have work done?"
A third speculated, "Implants??"
A fourth marveled, "Unreal."
Jennifer Lopez Addressed Relationship Speculation
She posed playfully on the carpet with Goldstein, hours after she addressed romance rumors on Today.
"There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez said.
Goldstein interjected, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time."
Savannah Guthrie fired back, "OK, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me: That was not an answer."
Lopez shot back, "It was an answer!"
The couple finally conceded that they were, in fact, not a couple.
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Jennifer Lopez Offered Body Secrets
While promoting the romantic comedy, out Friday, June 5, Lopez shared how she prepared for her bikini scene.
"You know that you're gonna be on screen," she told Extra. "You gotta be prepared… in the gym and eating right. It's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time."
Jennifer Lopez Revealed Twins Max and Emme Got Into 5 Colleges
Lopez beamed when asked about her twins, Max and Emme, 18, who are heading off to college.
“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves," she told the outlet. "They all got into all five colleges that they applied to… Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they worked so hard. I watched how hard they worked from the time when school gets serious in like the fifth grade, and they just worked hard.”
Max and Emme, she said, "have ADHD and so they learn differently and there was struggles. I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were gonna do and they're good people. They're loving, good-hearted people.”
Lopez shared her parenting wisdom.
“I always say them, 'What do I say?' And they say, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right.' And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very, very proud of both of them,” she expressed.
Max and Emme's dad is her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004-2014.