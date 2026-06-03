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Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Nearly Spilling Out of Low-Cut Dress at 'Office Romance' Premiere: Photos

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's dress got caught on an NYC sidewalk.

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June 3 2026, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a daring gown while attending the premiere of Office Romance — and the revealing look led to a wardrobe malfunction caught on camera.

The "I'm Real" artist, 56, looked stunning in a nude optical-illusion dress featuring bedazzled florals while attending the New York City premiere of the Netflix film on Tuesday, June 2.

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Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Curves in Plunging Dress

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Photo of Jennifer Lopez attended the New York City premiere of 'Office Romance' on June 2.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez attended the New York City premiere of 'Office Romance' on June 2.

The Y2K-coded frock featured a racy, plunging sweetheart neckline on the corseted top that accentuated her figure and cascaded into a flowing train.

Lopez wore her honey-blonde hair in a loose fishtail braid, complementing the look with shimmering eyeshadow and dramatic doll-like lashes. She accessorized with an over-the-top, feathered, pastel-pink shrug and a tiny rose-gold clutch.

The Wedding Planner star posed for photos with costar Brett Goldstein, who plays her love interest in the rom-com set to hit the streaming service on Friday, June 5.

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Jennifer Lopez Suffered Wardrobe Mishap While Leaving

Photo of Jennifer Lopez was spotted fixing her dress, that was stuck on the pavement while leaving.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was spotted adjusting her dress after it snagged on the pavement.

Unfortunately, disaster struck for the Selena actress when she was spotted leaving the venue.

Photos captured Lopez bending down to free the dramatic train of her gown after it became snagged on the dirty pavement.

Her assistant eventually rushed to her aid, and the J.Lo Beauty founder was able to laugh off the mishap, flashing a smile and waving to fans before climbing into her waiting car.

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Jennifer Lopez Suffered Major Skirt Mishap While Performing

Photo of Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off mid-performance during a concert in Poland.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off mid-performance during a concert in Poland.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer is no stranger to outfit mishaps. Last September, Lopez's gold tassel skirt famously dropped to her ankles during a performance in Poland.

"It wasn't part of the show," Lopez reacted to the moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that month. "They made that outfit that day. I had seen a picture of an old supermodel from, like, the '90s, Yasmine Blythe, and she had this cute little outfit."

Jennifer Lopez Was Grateful for 'Big Underwear'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez was grateful she was wearing 'big underwear' when her skirt fell off mid-performance.
Source: Jennifer Lopez;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez was grateful she was wearing 'big underwear' when her skirt fell off mid-performance.

Lopez confessed she wasn't planning to use the skin-baring piece since her team made it at the last minute.

"Didn't know if I was really gonna wear it, but I did at the last second. And I go out there, and the thing just falls apart," the Second Act actress recounted.

"But you went right with it?" host Jimmy Fallon asked.

"Thank God I had a big, you know, underwear on," the New York native teased.

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