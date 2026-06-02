Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Two A-List Actors
June 2 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez finally put the Brett Goldstein and Kevin Costner dating rumors to rest.
During the Tuesday, June 2, episode of Today, host Savannah Guthrie asked the actress and her Office Romance costar whether they were seeing each other after romance buzz swirled.
“There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,” Lopez, 56, admitted.
“I think if you stand near her, that's what happens,” Goldstein, 45, added. “That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.”
Savannah Guthrie Presses J.Lo for Answers
However, Guthrie, 54, wasn't satisfied with the duo’s answers.
“Okay, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer,” she quipped.
“That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true,” Lopez asserted.
“Okay, so you're not dating in real life?” the host continued.
“Not dating,” Lopez confirmed, while Goldstein concurred, “Correct.”
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A few moments later, Guthrie admitted she lost her questions for the costars as Lopez joked she got “flustered.”
“I did, I got flustered. It's you, Jennifer!” the media personality exclaimed.
“You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you!” the musician teased.
“And I became flustered. It's not fair!” Guthrie agreed.
Inside J.Lo's Rumored Relationships
Goldstein and Lopez sparked dating rumors earlier this year following their intense connection on the set of Office Romance.
“We had great chemistry to begin with,” Lopez told People in a May 13 interview. “It just grew as we did the film together.”
She added about the Ted Lasso alum, “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise…I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.”
An insider further emphasized to OK! that the celebs found something special in one another.
“There was an undeniable chemistry between Jen and Brett on set, and it naturally spilled over off camera,” the source said. “For Jen, it came at a time when she was still recalibrating emotionally after her split from Ben, so the connection offered a welcome sense of lightness and escape,” an insider said. “It gave her a chance to feel wanted and energized again without the weight of expectation – but in her mind, it was never positioned as something that was meant to develop into a serious, long-term relationship.”
Meanwhile, J.Lo and Costner were rumored to be dating after they were spotted hanging out in Aspen, Colo., in December 2024. The pair went shopping together at Kemo Sabe, per paparazzi images.