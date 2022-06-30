Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block!

Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring.

The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the center of attention. The artist also kept it simple when it came to her tresses, pulling her hair back into a sleek, polished bun.