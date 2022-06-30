Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie
Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block!
Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring.
The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the center of attention. The artist also kept it simple when it came to her tresses, pulling her hair back into a sleek, polished bun.
“Happy hump day,” the “On The Floor” singer captioned the snap, which had garnered more than 500,000 likes during its first day on the site.
The steamy, mid-week post comes as Lopez prepares to tie the knot to fiancé, Ben Affleck, a process that allegedly has the couple at odds.
“They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” an insider exclusively told OK! in April. One particular point of contention, the source shared, stemmed from the scope of the nuptials.
While the insider claimed Lopez reportedly wanted an elaborate ceremony and reception with hundreds of guests celebrating their big day, they said that Affleck had a different vision, alleging that the actor “doesn’t want a major event.”
“He’d love something on the smaller side, with just family and close friends,” the insider explained, purporting that Affleck has been more involved in planning their upcoming wedding than he was during the couple’s first engagement in 2002.
“He says Jen can still design the color scheme and choose the flower arrangements — and, of course, any dress she wants — but he’d like to have the final say in the food and music, including their first dance,” the source added.
Although the insider claims, “Jen isn’t used to being flexible and not running the show,” it seems the Hustlers star has been willing to compromise.
“She’s learned from her mistakes too,” they shared. “She’s conceding this time so he can feel comfortable as they plan their future together.”