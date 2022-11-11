Close To Her Heart! Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Necklace With Her & Ben Affleck's Names While Attending Charity Event
Jennifer Lopez is keeping Ben Affleck close to her heart. On Thursday, November 11, the Latin superstar took to Instagram to share photos of her rocking a necklace that read "Jennifer & Ben" as she glammed up for a charity event.
Lopez looked chic and luxurious as she posed in a cream-colored dress paired with a matching fur coat, which highlighted the silver piece of jewelry honoring her new husband.
NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL WOES SWIRL — PHOTOS
Fans seemed to take notice of the "On The Floor" singer's wearable tribute, with one commenting, "LOVE THAT NECKLACE !!!!" and another writing, "So romantic her necklace 😍."
The declaration of love comes as Lopez opened up about why she legally took Affleck's last name after the two tied the knot twice over the summer. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife," she revealed in a recent interview. "I'm proud of that."
"It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," the Maid in Manhattan star dished. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."
LEAH REMINI'S LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ 'HIT A ROUGH PATCH' AFTER BEN AFFLECK RECONCILIATION
Lopez and the Boston native rekindled their early 2000's romance in 2021, decades after they broke off their first engagement in 2003. In July, the pair married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas and again the following month at Affleck's sprawling estate in Georgia with loved ones present.
"I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," Lopez said of their reconciliation. "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."
Now happily married, the Selena star and the Argo actor have been busy building a life together and blending their families. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, with former spouse Jennifer Garner.