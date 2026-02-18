or
Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' After Being Left Off Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Insider Claims

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'furious' after being left off Bad Bunny's record-breaking Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not taking this year's Super Bowl halftime show snub lightly.

According to a new report, the 56-year-old entertainer was "shook" and "furious" after she was left out of Bad Bunny's headline performance at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 8.

'Furious'

Jennifer Lopez reportedly wasn't happy about missing the Super Bowl stage.

"Jennifer Lopez, who shared the Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny and Shakira at the 2020 game, was 'shook' and 'furious' she wasn't at the big game," an insider told NewsNation, per SheFinds.

Lopez famously co-headlined the 2020 halftime show alongside Shakira, with both Bad Bunny, 31, and J. Balvin joining them as guest performers.

Because of that history, the source claimed she believed appearing during this year's show would have been an easy and natural collaboration.

Legendary Halftime Show

The singer allegedly hoped to join Bad Bunny during halftime.

Instead, Bad Bunny delivered what has since been called the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history — even bringing out Lady Gaga for a surprise moment that sent fans into a frenzy.

The spectacle didn't stop there. The Grammy winner also turned the stage into a full-blown celebrity party, with stars like Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Cardi B, and Pedro Pascal spotted dancing and celebrating during the electrifying set.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Wants a 'Comeback'

Bad Bunny’s show was officially the most-watched in Super Bowl history.

The insider alleged that Lopez had hoped the massive platform could help reignite her momentum.

"She's been trying to make a comeback," the source claimed. "Nothing is working. Her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman bombed. Her shows in Vegas over the New Year did okay — but it was the New Year — and her singing is being mocked online."

"She's performing every song live in Vegas and there are some people who are better off lip synching if you know what I mean," the insider added.

Jennifer Lopez Showed Bad Bunny Love Before the Halftime Show

Despite the rumors, Lopez publicly sent Bad Bunny a supportive message before the show.

Despite the reported frustration behind the scenes, Lopez publicly showed nothing but love for Bad Bunny. Ahead of the show, she shared photos of the two together and wrote, "Sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world."

"We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it! I am here with you the way you were there with me," she added.

The Super Bowl came right before the singer busted out of a maroon sports bra and matching top and leggings on February 10.

She styled her brown hair straight while she posed for a selfie at the gym.

