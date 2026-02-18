Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' After Being Left Off Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Insider Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not taking this year's Super Bowl halftime show snub lightly. According to a new report, the 56-year-old entertainer was "shook" and "furious" after she was left out of Bad Bunny's headline performance at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 8.

'Furious'

Source: mega Jennifer Lopez reportedly wasn't happy about missing the Super Bowl stage.

"Jennifer Lopez, who shared the Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny and Shakira at the 2020 game, was 'shook' and 'furious' she wasn't at the big game," an insider told NewsNation, per SheFinds. Lopez famously co-headlined the 2020 halftime show alongside Shakira, with both Bad Bunny, 31, and J. Balvin joining them as guest performers. Because of that history, the source claimed she believed appearing during this year's show would have been an easy and natural collaboration.

Legendary Halftime Show

Source: mega The singer allegedly hoped to join Bad Bunny during halftime.

Instead, Bad Bunny delivered what has since been called the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history — even bringing out Lady Gaga for a surprise moment that sent fans into a frenzy. The spectacle didn't stop there. The Grammy winner also turned the stage into a full-blown celebrity party, with stars like Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Cardi B, and Pedro Pascal spotted dancing and celebrating during the electrifying set.

Jennifer Lopez Wants a 'Comeback'

Source: mega Bad Bunny’s show was officially the most-watched in Super Bowl history.

The insider alleged that Lopez had hoped the massive platform could help reignite her momentum. "She's been trying to make a comeback," the source claimed. "Nothing is working. Her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman bombed. Her shows in Vegas over the New Year did okay — but it was the New Year — and her singing is being mocked online." "She's performing every song live in Vegas and there are some people who are better off lip synching if you know what I mean," the insider added.

Jennifer Lopez Showed Bad Bunny Love Before the Halftime Show

Source: mega Despite the rumors, Lopez publicly sent Bad Bunny a supportive message before the show.