Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Featured a Ton of Celebrities — From Cardi B to Alix Earle and More

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show had a slew of celebrity guests.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was a stunning showcase of celebrity appearances and cultural celebration.

The event took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, and featured an impressive lineup of stars.

Bad Bunny delivered a star-filled Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Puerto Rican rapper opened the show with his hit “Tití Me Preguntó,” electrifying the crowd from the get-go.

Cardi B joined him on stage, dancing alongside Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Karol G, and Pedro Pascal, creating a vibrant atmosphere that captivated the audience.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined the celebration.

Although Cardi B did not perform, her presence added to the excitement.

However, the highlight came when Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance. She sang a salsa-style rendition of “Die With A Smile,” much to the delight of the audience. Gaga’s outfit, a blue dress honoring the Puerto Rican flag and featuring the Flor de Maga, resonated with fans.

The show highlighted Puerto Rican culture and pride.

Ricky Martin also took the stage, performing a rendition of Bad Bunny’s song, “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaiʻi.” The event celebrated Puerto Rican culture, and insiders noted the significance of this moment for the community.

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, announced his headlining role in September 2025 through an Instagram post. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

Despite the celebration, Bad Bunny faced criticism. Danica Patrick, a former racing driver, tweeted her disapproval, arguing that he should not headline such a significant event due to his political views. She labeled him a “massive [President Donald] Trump hater” and an “anti-ICE activist.”

Critics were unhappy with Bad Bunny performing ahead of the event.

In an interview, Trump echoed this sentiment, calling Bad Bunny a terrible choice for the Super Bowl.

However, Bad Bunny remained unfazed by the backlash, addressing critics during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

He humorously remarked, “You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy, and I think everybody’s happy about it… Even Fox News!”

Bad Bunny emphasized the importance of representation and cultural pride during his performance. He expressed that this moment was a victory for Latinos and a celebration of their heritage.

