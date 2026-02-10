Jennifer Lopez Busts Out of Sports Bra as She Straddles a Bench at the Gym: Photos
Feb. 10 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat with a fiery gym selfie.
The singer, 56, spilled out of a busty maroon sports bra with a matching top and leggings on Tuesday, February 10.
Lopez snapped a mirror selfie from the weights room as she straddled a bench.
Her light brown hair was styled straight and rested on her shoulders while she mugged for the camera. Aside from her three selfies, she included a quote that read, "The goal is simple. Better than yesterday. Every. Single. Day."
"Keep it simple…" she captioned her post.
Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Dating?
Lopez's spicy snaps come amid rumors she's dating her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein. The alleged couple chatted it up at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11. They were photographed laughing in the audience, with the singer placing a hand on the actor's arm.
Ahead of the awards show, Goldstein was spotted at Lopez’s Las Vegas residency show, per a Friday, January 2, X post.
Although their romance has not been confirmed, during the October 15, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lopez called Goldstein the "best kisser" of her career.
"I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," she dished.
- Getting Sweaty! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hit The Gym After Steamy Sunday In Miami — Photos
- Is Jennifer Lopez Reading The Headlines About Bennifer? Singer Shows Off Phone Screen On Gym Outing Sans Ben Affleck — Photos
- 'You're Aging Like Wine': Jennifer Lopez, 54, Stuns in 'Breathtaking' Low-Cut Top
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Develop a Connection?
According to an insider, the celebs' chemistry developed on the set of Office Romance.
"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," the source previously told a news outlet. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
The insider claimed Goldstein makes Lopez “much happier” than her ex-husband Ben Affleck.
"There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source said, confirming that the duo has "obvious chemistry.” “No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.”
Jennifer Lopez Moved on From Ex-Husband Ben-Affleck
Lopez and Affleck were married for two years before she finalized her divorce from the actor in February 2025.
"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," an insider said last year. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."