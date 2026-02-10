Jennifer Lopez Busts Out of Sports Bra as She Straddles a Bench at the Gym: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat with a fiery gym selfie. The singer, 56, spilled out of a busty maroon sports bra with a matching top and leggings on Tuesday, February 10. Lopez snapped a mirror selfie from the weights room as she straddled a bench.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez stopped for.a selfie during her workout.

Her light brown hair was styled straight and rested on her shoulders while she mugged for the camera. Aside from her three selfies, she included a quote that read, "The goal is simple. Better than yesterday. Every. Single. Day." "Keep it simple…" she captioned her post.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Dating?

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Brett Goldstein in 'Office Romance.'

Lopez's spicy snaps come amid rumors she's dating her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein. The alleged couple chatted it up at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11. They were photographed laughing in the audience, with the singer placing a hand on the actor's arm. Ahead of the awards show, Goldstein was spotted at Lopez’s Las Vegas residency show, per a Friday, January 2, X post. Although their romance has not been confirmed, during the October 15, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lopez called Goldstein the "best kisser" of her career. "I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," she dished.

When Did Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Develop a Connection?

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez is allegedly dating Brett Goldstein.

According to an insider, the celebs' chemistry developed on the set of Office Romance. "They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," the source previously told a news outlet. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now." The insider claimed Goldstein makes Lopez “much happier” than her ex-husband Ben Affleck. "There’s a new carefree energy about her," the source said, confirming that the duo has "obvious chemistry.” “No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.”

Jennifer Lopez Moved on From Ex-Husband Ben-Affleck

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ben Affleck.