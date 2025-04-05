Lizzo Drags Britney Spears as She Doubles Down on Janet Jackson Being the ‘Queen of Pop’
Lizzo isn’t a Britney Spears fan!
In 2021, the “Truth Hurts” singer ranked who she thinks is the king and queen of pop music. Lizzo posted her opinion on X, where she declared Janet Jackson the ultimate pop icon.
“King of Pop — Michael Jackson,” she wrote, adding, “Queen of Pop — Janet Jackson.”
Lizzo went on to call Justin Bieber the “prince of pop,” Rihanna “the pop princess” and Spears the “princess of pop.” She also mentioned Beyoncé as the overall “queen of music,” and honored Usher as the “king of R&B.”
During a “Sibling Rivalry” podcast episode on Tuesday, April 1, Lizzo doubled down on her previous claims about music’s greatest influences.
“I have to really clear up some s—-. Because people came for me on the internet because I said Janet Jackson is the queen of pop,” the multi-talented artist stated. “I said Janet Jackson is the queen of pop. Here is why I said Janet is the queen of pop… Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it.”
Lizzo continued: “Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television."
"And I'm just putting it out there. It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first. And, she is Janet. She invented this s—-."
She went on to say her fans were still at her neck for dragging Spears in the midst of sharing her personal thoughts. “I felt like I was fighting for my life because people was just dragging me by my ankles,” she said.
With her recent podcast comments, Lizzo is still facing harsh feedback from Spears’ fans, as many took to X to dish out their criticism for the “Still Bad” artist.
“Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl,” wrote one.
“Woke up to LIZZO dragging THE Britney Spears? I think the f—-not,” quipped another.
“People jumping Lizzo for calling Janet the queen of pop over Britney. No, we’re actually jumping her for saying she’s impersonating Janet when she’s her own f——— artist you dumb—-,” agreed a third.
Though the “Oops!…I Did It Again” clan loudly voiced their opinions, it’s unlikely that Lizzo will retract her ranking — especially after backing it up on “Sibling Rivalry.”