Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Concert Wardrobe Mishap That Nearly Exposed Everything: 'Thank God I Had Big Underwear On'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez laughed off a clothing malfunction that could have ended in disaster.
During her Tuesday, October 7, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 56, recalled her gold tassel skirt dropping to her ankles mid-performance in Warsaw, Poland, last month.
She was wearing beige tights and a high-waisted gold thong underneath, saving her from a near-nude moment.
"It wasn't part of the show," Lopez confessed. "They made that outfit that day. I had seen a picture of an old supermodel from, like, the '90s, Yasmine Blythe, and she had this cute little outfit."
She wasn't planning on sporting the ensemble since her team made it last minute.
"Didn't know if I was really gonna wear it, but I did at the last second. And I go out there, and the thing just falls apart," the singer recounted.
"But you went right with it?" host Jimmy Fallon asked.
"Thank God I had a big, you know, underwear on," she teased.
Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck on the Red Carpet
Lopez's recent talk show appearance came just one day after she reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck at the red carpet premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman. The duo was all smiles on the red carpet, which insiders alleged was "carefully staged."
"It was all planned," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "They knew exactly what they were doing — the goal was to show the world they can still be in the same room: classy, civil, and camera-ready."
According to another insider, their paparazzi moment was "pure Hollywood choreography" intended to "reframe the breakup." They "wanted that image out there: two icons, no bitterness."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Getting Along
Even if the photos were planned, the exes are reportedly amicable.
"They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other," a source close to Lopez dished. "They each have roles to play with each other — she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain sexual tension. As long as they are each playing their parts, they’re perfect. The minute they try to be anything more than that— especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife — it’s so doomed."
Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Lopez's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Performance
Affleck, 53, serves as a producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman, while Lopez stars as Ingrid Luna. The Accountant alum gushed over his ex-wife's performance in the film during a red carpet interview.
"It was obvious to me very early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this that she was gonna die or be great. You know, she just was gonna give it her all, and she did," he said. "She worked enormously hard. This role, you get to see, like, all of her many gifts. You know, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, the classic musicals and, obviously, can do contemporary dance and all that...she really does it all in this movie, the acting and the singing and the dancing and kind of embodies the whole spirit of it...she's fabulous, although that shouldn't be any surprise to anyone."