OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jennifer Lopez
NEWS

Ben Affleck Hinted at 'Inner Tension' Toward Ex Jennifer Lopez at 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman' Premiere, Body Language Expert Reveals

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ben Affleck appeared tense and awkward when reuniting with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez at the 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman' premiere, a body language expert claimed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's red carpet reunion reportedly had some awkward moments.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Accountant alum, 53, showed "inner tension" toward his ex, 56, at the Kiss of the Spiderwoman premiere on Monday, October 6, in New York.

Affleck and Lopez posed together on the red carpet, just ten months after finalizing their divorce. They were married for two years prior.

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ben Affleck supported J.Lo at her movie premiere.

James noticed that the actor was all smiles at Monday's event, a stark contrast from his usual, stern red carpet photo poses.

"It used to be J.Lo putting in all the pose-producing effort on the red carpet when she was with Ben, while he tended to stand in several stages of reflective, distanced or just impatient-looking body language," the expert told an outlet.

Affleck usually shows "an aversion to being a Hollywood show-pony," while Lopez "always worked the cameras to create signals of adoration and a perfect A-list romance."

"Suddenly though, after two seismic relationship splits, it's Ben putting in all the body language graft here in what looks like a bid to appear joyful to be standing alongside his ex," James continued.

The Batman v. Superman star usually keeps to himself on the carpet, and his atypical, energetic behavior could signify his "inner tension" toward his ex.

"His staccato, slightly jumpy movements and his insistently animated behavior look off-brand for the man who is usually famous for looking dourer when there are press photographers around, and his teeth-baring smiles here suggest a huge amount of effort is involved to appear jolly," James expressed.

Image of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were friendly with one another.
Source: @THEMRKiNGALEX/X

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were friendly with one another.

In one photograph, Affleck looked "performed" as he smiled at J.Lo, with his "upper lip raised in a way that bares his teeth in a 'snarl' smile."

"Ben turns quickly to chat, and there is what looks like an overkill expression as his mouth opens in a mime of delight," James continued. By contrast, the "On the Floor" singer flashed a "wide, teeth-baring [smile] that shows little sign of actual joy."

Image of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for two years.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for two years.

However, the Gone Girl alum still appeared to be warm and friendly toward his former wife and even pulled her for "alone time" in front of photographers. He exhibited "some animated gesticulation" before leaning into Lopez, making for a signature "ear whispering pose that celeb couples often perform to suggest intimacy for the cameras."

"It's clear the couple want to signal an ongoing friendship here, but Ben's rigid, overkill smiles and expressions, plus his rather jerkily animated effort to look happy hint at some awkwardness and tension," James said.

Image of Jennifer Lopez stars in 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez stars in 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman.'

The body language expert also believes Lopez's outfit — a floral Harris Reed gown with an avant-garde, spider-like bodice — further emphasized the distance between her and her ex-lover.

"It looks telling how J.Lo seems to have worn a personal 'ring of steel' for this red carpet outing with her double-ex Ben, as the hoops from her outfit that come up to either side of her face look like a distancing move, as well as a fashion statement," James noticed.

