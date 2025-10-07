Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cozy Up on 'Kiss of the Spider Man Woman' Red Carpet After Divorce: Watch
Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:26 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be keeping things friendly after officially calling it quits.
The former couple, who finalized their divorce earlier this year after filing in August 2024, reunited on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman on Monday, October 6.
Lopez, 56, looked breathtaking in a plunging olive-green gown by Harris Reed, featuring a sheer bodice and delicate leafy floral details. The soft, flowing fabric draped effortlessly over her figure, creating a timeless and romantic vibe. She then paired the look with gold statement earrings and a sleek ponytail, keeping her makeup simple with glowy skin and nude lips.
Affleck, 53, complemented her perfectly in a navy blue suit layered over a crisp white shirt as he skipped the tie.
Despite their recent split, the exes looked comfortable and at ease beside each other. At one point, they even smiled and locked eyes, with Affleck leaning in to whisper something in Lopez’s ear as cameras flashed.
In another clip, Affleck was seen telling her, “Get in the picture now,” as she wrapped up an interview.
Lopez smiled and replied, “Yes, I’ll get in the picture now.”
Affleck also had nothing but praise for his ex-wife, calling it a “no-brainer” to back the project as both a producer and "financier."
"I knew that Jennifer has been dying to play a part like this her whole life. I knew she'd be spectacular," he told a publication during the event.
The singer and the Gone Girl star first met back in 2002. After ending their engagement in 2004, both moved on and built separate lives — Lopez with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, and Affleck with Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.
Years later, in April 2021, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together again after nearly two decades apart, sparking rumors of a rekindled romance. The pair tied the knot in July 2022 but divorced just two years later.
Their red carpet reunion comes shortly after Lopez’s appearance on the Today show, where she promoted Kiss of the Spider Woman — a film she stars in and Affleck produced.
Host Craig Melvin didn’t hold back when he brought up her personal life during the interview.
“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce is also finalized, with Ben,” Melvin began.
Lopez laughed, playfully cutting in with, “There you go! Look at this guy,” catching the host off guard before he added, “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.”
She then praised the Batman star.
“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have got made,” she said. “I will always give him that credit.”
When asked about navigating her split, Lopez got candid about the emotional toll it took on her.
“Things happen. You have to keep going,” she said. “It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives. Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”
Lopez also reflected on filming the project while going through the breakup.
“It was a really tough time,” she admitted. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”