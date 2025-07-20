Jennifer Lopez's Raunchy Performance Revealed as Singer Simulates Different Positions During Concert
Jennifer Lopez took being manhandled to a whole new level during her performance at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife, Spain, on Friday, July 18.
The entertainer is currently on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, marking her first headlining appearances since canceling her This Is Me…Live tour in 2024.
During her show in Spain, Lopez put on a raunchy display full of different s-- positions with her male backup dancers, who groped her body as she sang new and old songs.
Jennifer Lopez Straddles Male Dancer
At one point, a dancer held the 55-year-old on his shoulders with her crotch directly in front of his face and back toward the audience. He then gently laid Lopez down on the stage and flipped her body over as her legs straddled his shoulders.
Then came the star’s infamous hair flip as she crawled toward the dancer on her knees. Before the scandalous number was finished, a second dancer joined in as both males grabbed Lopez’s hips and caressed her neck.
'Wreckage of You'
Lopez’s risqué choreography comes just months after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized in January. During the tour’s debut performance on July 8, the songstress sang a new song about her ex-husband and longtime lover.
“This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night. Shall we sing this one for the people?” she told the audience of the track “Wreckage of You.”
'I Won't Fall Apart'
“The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me,” she sang. “Now I found my way here, I’m gonna stay there. Thank you for the scars you left on my heart, was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark. I won’t fall apart because of who we are, but your broken parts.”
Jennifer Lopez's Private Listening Party
Before her tour kicked off, Lopez held a private listening party for her biggest fans. During which, she debuted six new songs, including “Wreckage of You.”
According to superfan Edgardo Luis Rivera, Lopez told attendees she constructed the song to reclaim her strength after a bad relationship.
“She kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed,” Rivera said of the singer’s emotional ballad. “In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.’”