Jennifer Lopez's Raunchy Performance Revealed as Singer Simulates Different Positions During Concert

Jennifer Lopez took being manhandled to a whole new level during her performance at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife, Spain, on Friday, July 18.

The entertainer is currently on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, marking her first headlining appearances since canceling her This Is Me…Live tour in 2024.

During her show in Spain, Lopez put on a raunchy display full of different s-- positions with her male backup dancers, who groped her body as she sang new and old songs.