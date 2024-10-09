Jennifer Lopez Details 'Sad' and 'Scary' Divorce From Ben Affleck for the First Time: 'Being in a Relationship Doesn't Define Me'
Jennifer Lopez is ready for the single life!
In a new interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, the "On the Floor" singer, 55 — who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, in August — expressed how "excited" she is to be on her own.
“Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she began.
The star confessed being alone is “new territory” for her, and it can often be “lonely, unfamiliar, scary, sad” and even “desperate.” However, Lopez — who has been married four times — noted that “being in a relationship doesn’t define” her.
“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'” the actress shared.
The mother-of-two continued: “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”
Lopez has been on her own for a while now, as she listed her and the Argo actor's separation date as April 26.
The Grammy-nominated artist admitted she is a “romantic” who “love[s] being in relationships and want[s] to grow old with somebody.”
The brunette beauty expressed, “We think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t.”
Prior to her July 2022 nuptials to Affleck, Lopez tied the knot with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, the latter of whom is the dad of her twins, Emme and Max.
Lopez “lovingly” joked that she was a “dumb b----” and a “motherf-----” for constantly wanting a partner.
Moving forward, Lopez hopes to turn the page.
- 'Her Biggest Fan': Ben Affleck Extremely 'Proud' of Jennifer Lopez as She Prepares to Release New Album
- 'I'm Super Happy': Jennifer Lopez Reveals She's 'Never Been Better' Following Ben Affleck Reunion
- Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Let's Get Loud" vocalist also declared her relationship with herself is the “most important thing.”
“I think we tend to get away from [that] at times, when you’re wrapped up with other people,” she said.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently shared a similar sentiment as to how the divorce changed Lopez's mindset.
"It really did a number on her,” the insider spilled, noting that “friends and family have noticed a major shift — she’s finally ready to move on.”
After the whirlwind romance ended, “She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all-new J.Lo — she wants to start a new chapter,” they stated.
The famous former couple originally got together in 2002 and got engaged, however, by 2004, they decided to go their separate ways. The couple then gave their love a second chance in 2021, and Affleck got down on one knee in 2022.
“J.Lo was so in love with him and grateful for a second chance. She was all-in. She thought Ben was, too,” the insider added. “So she was heartbroken when it started to fall apart.”
Interview Magazine reported on Lopez's remarks.