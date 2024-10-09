Jennifer Lopez Details 'Sad' and 'Scary' Divorce From Ben Affleck for the First Time: 'Being in a Relationship Doesn't Define Me'

“Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she began.

The star confessed being alone is “new territory” for her, and it can often be “lonely, unfamiliar, scary, sad” and even “desperate.” However, Lopez — who has been married four times — noted that “being in a relationship doesn’t define” her.

“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'” the actress shared.