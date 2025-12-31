Jennifer Lopez Responds to Critics Who Judge the Way She Dresses: 'If You Had This Booty, You'd Be Naked Too!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez had a sassy response to those who criticize her fashion choices at 56 years old. During the opening night of her Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, December 30, Lopez addressed the large audience about the "funny things" she hears about herself in the media.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez addresses people who criticize how she dresses:



“If you had this body, you’d be naked, too!” pic.twitter.com/VE1xb4zaLW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2025 Source: @popcrave/X Jennifer Lopez addressed critics while on stage in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Addressed People Who Judge Her Outfit Choices

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez had a sassy response to people who judge the way she dresses.

"Why she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?" the "I'm Real" artist said on stage, according to fan videos. "And I said, 'If you had this booty, you’d be naked too.'" At another part in the show, the Wedding Planner actress reflected on her first Sin City residency, All I Have, which took place nearly a decade ago at Planet Hollywood from January 2016 to September 2018. She also made a cheeky comment about her past marriages.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Joked About Her Past Marriages

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez joked about her past marriages while onstage.

"That went by in a blink didn’t it? For those of you who were there on opening night 10 years ago. At that time, I had only been married twice," she said before laughing, per clips shared by fans on social media. "That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice. I’m just kidding.” As the crowd laughed, she added, “That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice. I’m just kidding.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Married 4 Times

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been married four times in the past.

The New York native has been married four times over the years. She first tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997, though the pair split the following year. Lopez later married Cris Judd, with their union lasting from 2001 to 2003. She then went on to marry Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme. The couple was married from 2004 to 2014.

Jennifer Lopez's Most Recent Split

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.