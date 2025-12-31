or
Jennifer Lopez Responds to Critics Who Judge the Way She Dresses: 'If You Had This Booty, You'd Be Naked Too!'

Source: MEGA

Singer Jennifer Lopez responded to critics who judge the way she dresses at 56 years old, and joked that if they had her 'booty,' they would 'be naked too.'

Dec. 31 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez had a sassy response to those who criticize her fashion choices at 56 years old.

During the opening night of her Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, December 30, Lopez addressed the large audience about the "funny things" she hears about herself in the media.

Source: @popcrave/X

Jennifer Lopez addressed critics while on stage in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez Addressed People Who Judge Her Outfit Choices

Source: MEGA

"Why she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?" the "I'm Real" artist said on stage, according to fan videos. "And I said, 'If you had this booty, you’d be naked too.'"

At another part in the show, the Wedding Planner actress reflected on her first Sin City residency, All I Have, which took place nearly a decade ago at Planet Hollywood from January 2016 to September 2018. She also made a cheeky comment about her past marriages.

Jennifer Lopez Joked About Her Past Marriages

Source: MEGA

"That went by in a blink didn’t it? For those of you who were there on opening night 10 years ago. At that time, I had only been married twice," she said before laughing, per clips shared by fans on social media. "That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice. I’m just kidding.”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Married 4 Times

Source: MEGA

The New York native has been married four times over the years. She first tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997, though the pair split the following year.

Lopez later married Cris Judd, with their union lasting from 2001 to 2003. She then went on to marry Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme. The couple was married from 2004 to 2014.

Jennifer Lopez's Most Recent Split

Source: MEGA

Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck more than twenty years after calling off their first engagement in the early 2000s, tying the knot in July 2022. Their marriage was short-lived, with Lopez filing for divorce by August 2024.

Since her latest heartbreak, Lopez reportedly has no interest in dating at the moment and is focused on her career.

"It's all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content," a source told a news outlet on Monday, December 29.

