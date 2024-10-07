From 'I Do' to 'I Don't': Inside Jennifer Lopez's 4 Failed Marriages
Jennifer Lopez's First Marriage to Ojani Noa Was the Shortest
In February 1997, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with her first husband, Ojani Noa, just months after they met while she was filming Blood and Wine in Miami.
However, their marriage only lasted until January 1998.
Jennifer Lopez's Marriage to Cris Judd Also Did Not Last Long
Lopez moved on with dancer and choreographer Cris Judd following their meeting in Spain when he was tapped to direct her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video.
Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Judd recalled seeing Lopez for the first time.
"So, when Jennifer walks in, I shake her hand and we kinda look at each other — and in my head, I'm like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm going to marry this woman,'" he said in an episode of Where Are They Now?.
They exchanged vows in September 2001 before they called it quits in June 2002.
Judd later broke his silence after their breakup, saying, "Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person. [Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain … trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace."
What Jennifer Lopez Said About Her First Two Marriages
In a video for her fourth concert tour, It's My Party, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reflected on her first two marriages and her realizations after going through divorces.
"I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I would say try to get married," Lopez said, explaining she would not like to "count" those marriages since they were short.
She added, "It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely, but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so, I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married, not the right reason, it's the wrong one. The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."
Jennifer Lopez Wed Marc Anthony in 2004
Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004, months after they began their whirlwind romance in September 2003. Her memoir, True Love, claimed that he predicted their marriage as soon as they saw each other in 1998.
"One day you're going to be my wife," Anthony said, according to the book.
They welcomed two children during their marriage.
Marc Anthony Filed for Divorce From Jennifer Lopez
Once again, the "On the Floor" singer suffered heartbreak when Anthony officially filed for divorce in April 2012 following their split in the summer of 2011. He cited "irreconcilable differences" in the filing.
"Sometimes it doesn't work — and that's sad. But I remain an eternal optimist about love. I believe in love," Lopez told Vanity Fair. "It's still my biggest dream. I am positive — determined to move forward with my life, bring up my babies, and do the best job I can as a mother, entertainer, and person. I now look forward to new challenges. I feel strong."
They finalized their divorce in 2014.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finally Got Married
After dating and marrying other people, Lopez and Ben Affleck's paths crossed again in 2021 and announced their engagement the following year.
Subsequently, they got married in July 2022 and officially blended their families.
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up," Lopez told Vogue in November 2022.
Bennifer constantly made headlines with their PDA-packed outings and projects together in the months thereafter, making fans believe Lopez's fourth marriage could finally last forever.
However, that was not the case.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story Also Ended
After months of marital woes, Lopez filed for divorce from the Justice League actor on August 20. The estranged couple did not have a prenup, according to the court documents.
The Atlas singer listed the date of separation as April 26.