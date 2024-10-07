From 'I Do' to 'I Don't': Inside Jennifer Lopez's 4 Failed Marriages

Lopez moved on with dancer and choreographer Cris Judd following their meeting in Spain when he was tapped to direct her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Judd recalled seeing Lopez for the first time.

"So, when Jennifer walks in, I shake her hand and we kinda look at each other — and in my head, I'm like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm going to marry this woman,'" he said in an episode of Where Are They Now?.

They exchanged vows in September 2001 before they called it quits in June 2002.

Judd later broke his silence after their breakup, saying, "Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person. [Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain … trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace."