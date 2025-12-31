NEWS 'Happy' Jennifer Lopez Has Sworn Off Dating 1 Year After Finalizing Ben Affleck Divorce: 'It's All About Work and the Kids' Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has zero interest in dating right now following her split from Ben Affleck, a source revealed. Olivia Salamone Dec. 31 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce, Jennifer Lopez is still flying solo — and insiders say that’s exactly how she wants it. According to sources, the superstar, 56, has zero interest in dating right now, choosing instead to focus on her career, her family and herself following the end of her headline-making marriage.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has zero interest in dating right now.

A source told People, "It's all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content." The singer shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Whirlwind Marriage

Source: MEGA J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s marriage came to an official end in January.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s marriage came to an official end in January, when their divorce was finalized just four months after the singer filed to dissolve the union in August 2024. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, separated in April 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Lopez requested no spousal support for either side and asked to resume her birth name. Their divorce marked the end of the second chapter for the former couple, who called off their initial engagement in 2004. Their respective children "hope to stay friends and in each other's lives' in the wake of their split," an insider said at the time, OK! previously reported. The parents have so far stuck to their word, as Affleck and both of his ex-wives, Lopez and Jennifer Garner, were seen at a school play featuring their children in December.

Life After Divorce

Source: MEGA Despite going through a 'difficult time' during her divorce from the actor, the 'On the Floor' singer had a great summer.

Despite going through a "difficult time" during her divorce from the actor, the "On the Floor" singer has been soaking up time with her loved ones. In August, a source told People, "She’s been having the time of her life this summer." They added: "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys."

Jennifer Lopez Is a 'Hopeless Romantic'

Source: MEGA In June, an insider also revealed 'The Boy Next Door' star is still convinced she'll find her 'forever man.'