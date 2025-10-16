Jennifer Lopez Responds to Rumors That She Dumped Ex-Fiancé Alex Rodriguez After He Allegedly DM'd Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy: Watch
Oct. 16 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez was put in the hot seat when she appeared on the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
During the installment, host Andy Cohen confronted the superstar over old rumors that her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was flirting with Madison LeCroy while they were still together.
Andy Cohen Grills JLo About Ex ARod
"The Bravo-verse will kill me if I do not ask this next question," Cohen, 57, prefaced. "It came up at a Southern Charm reunion a few years ago — Southern Charm is a show about a group of fops in Charleston, South Carolina — that your ex, ARod, was DMing one of the cast members."
"Ok," the mom-of-two, 56, replied, seeming confused about the question.
"And there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that that somehow led to your breakup," Cohen noted. "Is there anything you can speak to about that?"
The Singer Played Coy About the Gossip
The Marry Me actress took a long pause and looked away before stating, "You know, I really ... have nothing to say about my personal life anymore."
As she laughed, Lopez added, "I feel like I’m done with that."
The live audience applauded her words, which excited the "On the Floor" vocalist, who said with a huge smile, "Yes! Yes, support!"
Did Alex Rodriguez Cheat on Jennifer Lopez With Madison LeCroy?
As OK! reported, the gossip began when it was alleged in February 2021 that LeCroy had a fling with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player" in 2020, but the man's identity wasn't revealed on the show.
"He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," she insisted on the series' reunion episode, shooting down allegations that he flew her out to meet him.
In another interview, the blonde beauty, 35, declared, "He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."
She admitted she "talked to him randomly, but not consistently."
"All this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now. I don’t know what to do," LeCroy told the outlet. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."
Just two months later, the athlete, 50, and Lopez announced they were parting ways after getting engaged in 2019.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the exes said in a joint statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children."