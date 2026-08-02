Jennifer Lopez Shares Parenting Secrets to Raise Non-Spoiled Kids: 'They Do What They See You Do'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez recently discussed her parenting approach during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The singer revealed how she avoids raising spoiled children, emphasizing the importance of leading by example. Her comments come as her twins, Max and Emme, prepare to head to college.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Jennifer Lopez said she believes children learn by watching their parents, making it important to lead by example instead of simply giving advice.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez, who shares her 18-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, explained that children learn from their parents’ actions. “They do what they see you do,” she stated. This fundamental belief guides her parenting style. Lopez aims to impart the lessons she has learned throughout her life, especially as her children prepare to leave for college in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Jennifer Lopez revealed that Emme has expressed a desire to create an independent path rather than follow in her famous mother's footsteps.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hustlers actress elaborated on her philosophy, stating, “Even though I’m trying to download everything I’ve ever learned in my life, every lesson … to them right now … before they leave, I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez explained that she wants Max and Emme to see her strong work ethic because she believes hardworking parents raise hardworking children.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez noted that children often “mimic” their parents, which plays a significant role in their development. “I also see them like mimic … but just pick up things that are the good things or the good traits about you,” she added. Interestingly, her twins have expressed their desire for independence, with Emme stating, “I don’t want to be anything like you. I want to have my own path.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez said she is trying to share every important life lesson with Max and Emme before they leave for college later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

The twins, born in February 2008, have thrived under Lopez’s guidance. The family has remained united following Lopez and Anthony’s divorce in 2014. Recently, Emme made headlines by adopting the name Oskar Muñiz during their high school graduation ceremony at Windward School in Los Angeles.