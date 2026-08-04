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Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photos of Twins Max and Emme, 18, as They Embark on Italian Family Vacation Before Heading to College

Photo of Jennifer Lopez, Max and Emme
Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed one final summer with her twins before they head off to college.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez is soaking up the final moments before her twins, Max and Emme, leave the nest.

"Road tripping with my coconuts before they head off to college 😭," the "I'm Real" singer, 57, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, August 3.

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Jennifer Lopez Get Jetted Off on Italian Vacation With Her Kids

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Photo of Jennifer Lopez took a photo as the trio enjoyed a meal outside.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez took a photo as the trio enjoyed a meal outside.

The carousel of photos kicked off with the singer, who shares the 18-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, snapping a selfie of the trio while they enjoyed a sunny outdoor meal.

The Maid in Manhattan star and Emme smiled sweetly for the shot, while Max gave the camera a peace sign.

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Celebrities Flooded Jennifer Lopez's Comments Section

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and her children posed for a photo in front of The Last Supper in Milan.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and her children posed for a photo in front of The Last Supper in Milan.

The Wedding Planner star shared several memories from their trip, including a snapshot where she posed with her kids in front of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper. The sweet family photo quickly drew praise from Lopez's celebrity friends and followers in the comments section.

"Beautiful ❤️ it's hard when they leave 😭," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote, while Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada added, "Such a great mommy ❤️."

The twins, who were born in February 2008, have flourished under Lopez’s guidance and have remained close following her 2014 divorce from Anthony, 57.

The proud mom recently shared that her two kids received acceptance letters from all five colleges they applied to and earned scholarships.

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Jennifer Lopez on Raising Non-Spoiled Children

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed their twins, Max and Emme, in February 2008.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed their twins, Max and Emme, in February 2008.

Lopez made headlines earlier this month when she shared her secrets to raising non-spoiled children.

"They do what they see you do," she explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live on August 2.

The Selena actress said the belief framed her parenting style, as she aimed to share the lessons she learned throughout her life as her kids head to university in the fall.

Jennifer Lopez Believes Children 'Mimic' Their Parents

Photo of Jennifer Lopez made it a priority to raise her children to be 'hard workers.'
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez made it a priority to raise her children to be 'hard workers.'

"Even though I’m trying to download everything I’ve ever learned in my life, every lesson … to them right now … before they leave, I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers," the "Waiting for Tonight" singer explained.

Lopez believed that children often adopt their parents' habits, playing a significant role in their overall development.

"I also see them like mimic … but just pick up things that are the good things or the good traits about you," she told host Andy Cohen.

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