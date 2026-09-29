Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Butt in Thong and Lace Dress During Milan Fashion Week

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Jennifer Lopez is turning heads once again with another bold fashion moment. The singer stepped out during Milan Fashion Week in a dramatic custom black lace gown from Dolce & Gabbana. In her Instagram post, Lopez wore the sheer design beneath a plush black fur coat while attending the Italian fashion house’s SS27 Women’s Fashion Show dinner at DG Martini.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez turned heads at Milan Fashion Week in a custom black lace gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

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The floor-length gown featured intricate lace details that stood out against the oversized coat. Lopez finished the look with statement green jewelry, black heels and her hair pulled back into a sleek style. The Maid in Manhattan star gave fans a closer look at the outfit in a behind-the-scenes moment. In one pic, she leaned out of a window while showing off her figure, with her backside peeking through the black floral lace as she raised one foot.

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Lopez Flaunted the Gown’s Intricate Details

Source: MEGA The singer paired the sheer dress with a plush black fur coat and statement green jewelry.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 57, also posed for photographers before heading into the star-studded dinner. In several photos, she showed off the gown’s intricate details while mingling with fashion insiders and other guests. Lopez also shared candid moments from the evening, including snaps of herself laughing with guests and making her way through the event. One black-and-white photo showed the singer surrounded by a crowd as cameras captured her every move.

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Lopez Got Emotional Over Her Kids

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about becoming an empty nester after her 18-year-old twins left for college.

The glamorous outing came shortly after Lopez shared a much more personal moment with her followers. The Selena actress recently appeared makeup-free while walking fans through her skincare routine in a video shared Friday, September 25. What started as a beauty tutorial soon became an emotional update about her life at home. Lopez revealed that she has been "crying" since her 18-year-old twins left home for college. She went bare-faced as she applied several products from her JLo Beauty skincare routine. While going through the steps, the brunette beauty explained why the familiar ritual has taken on new meaning during this major transition. "I was just about to start my skincare routine," Lopez explained, revealing that the simple ritual had her thinking about how important routines have become during this major transition in her life.

Lopez Opened Up Her Kids Leaving

Source: MEGA The singer admitted she's been ‘crying’ while looking through old photos of her children.