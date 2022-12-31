Jennifer Lopez Offers Quick Glance At Her Bare Body While Showcasing New Skincare Products
Superstar Jennifer Lopez found the perfect way to show off new JLo Beauty products: modeling them herself!
To debut the Body Serum and Body Cream, she filmed a promotional video for Instagram detailing each item's benefits, and the clip kicks off with the actress flashing a peek at her bare physique.
"This Body Serum and Body Cream boost my all over glow AND my confidence," she wrote in the caption of the Thursday, December 26, post, which also depicted the mom-of-two clad in a beige matching pajama set, rubbing the products on her arms and legs.
Hours before sharing the promo, the Maid in Manhattan lead gave fans a glimpse at her and Ben Affleck's first Christmas as husband and wife.
"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" she exclaimed in her holiday newsletter, referencing the two kids she and ex-husband Marc Anthony share, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to three tykes of their own.
"The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years," Lopez continued, excitedly adding she was able to resume her favorite tradition of caroling and eating tacos. "We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"
Earlier this year, the triple threat acknowledged that merging broods is a "process that needs to be handled with so much care," but luckily, "it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."
The "Get Right" crooner also called Garner "an amazing co-parent" to her husband, emphasizing they "work really well together."
The adoration between the women is mutual, with an insider declaring the mom-of-three "can’t believe how sweet" Lopez is as a step mother. The source added that the duo "really enjoy each other. They’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship."