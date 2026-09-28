NEWS Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free as She Gets Emotional Over Becoming an Empty Nester: Watch Source: MEGA, @JLOBEAUTY/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez showed off her glowing makeup-free complexion while getting candid about adjusting to life as an empty nester. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Lopez ditched her signature glam while giving fans a candid glimpse at her life as a new empty nester. The 57-year-old singer and actress appeared completely makeup-free in a video shared Friday, September 25, showing off her glowing complexion as she walked followers through her skincare routine. But the beauty tutorial quickly turned emotional as Lopez admitted she's been "crying" since her 18-year-old twins left home for college.

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Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Complexion

View this post on Instagram Source: @JLOBEAUTY/INSTAGRAM The 57-year-old ditched her signature glam as she walked followers through her JLo Beauty skincare routine.

Lopez went bare-faced for the video as she applied different products from her JLo Beauty skincare routine. The "On the Floor" singer wore a lime green silk slip with white lace detailing as she spoke directly to the camera without her usual red carpet makeup. "I was just about to start my skincare routine," Lopez explained, revealing that the simple ritual had her thinking about how important routines have become during this major transition in her life. The superstar also noted that a busy summer of traveling had "wreaked havoc" on both her skin and body.

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Jennifer Lopez Admits She's Been 'Crying'

Source: @JLOBEAUTY/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez admitted she's been 'crying' and looking through baby photos since her children left for college.

While applying her skincare, Lopez got candid about the emotional reality of her children leaving for college. She admitted she's been sitting at home "crying," thinking about her kids and looking through their baby photos now that they're no longer right down the hall. Despite struggling with the adjustment, Lopez stressed that she's excited to watch her children enter a new phase of their lives. The singer shares her 18-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

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Jennifer Lopez Is Using Her Routines to Stay 'Sane'

Source: @JLOBEAUTY/INSTAGRAM The singer said working out, skincare and other self-care routines are helping keep her 'sane.'

Lopez explained that taking care of herself has become particularly important now that her daily life looks different. Working out, completing her skincare routine and prioritizing self-care are among the rituals she said will help keep her "kind of sane" as she adjusts to having more space and time for herself. Lopez encouraged other parents experiencing the same transition to maintain their own routines while recognizing that sending children to college marks a new beginning for parents, too. She suggested the newfound free time could even provide an opportunity to revisit dreams or hobbies that were put aside while raising children.

Jennifer Lopez Made the Most of Her Final Summer Before College

Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez spent plenty of quality time with her children this summer.