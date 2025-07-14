Jennifer Lopez Spills Out of Several Skimpy Outfits During Madrid Concert: Photos
Jennifer Lopez "danced the night away" with a touch of sultry style.
The pop star, 55, kicked off her Up All Night tour in Madrid, Spain, putting on a provocative clothing display on stage Sunday, July 13.
Lopez rocked a cheeky latex black bodysuit, featuring three chains hanging over her hips and butt. The plunging one-piece bared her cleavage and backside as she strutted around the stage in thigh-high boots.
She also sported a sparkly silver bodysuit with matching boots and a bedazzled silver microphone.
During one seductive concert moment, she donned a nude cutout one-piece that covered her private areas (and not much else) while she belted out her hit tunes. Her latest concert setlist includes some of her most popular tracks to date, including "On the Floor," "Jenny From the Block," "Get Right" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."
She shared a video waving goodbye to fans and holding their hands on her way out of the stadium, writing, "¡¡GRACIAS MADRID!!"
J.Lo launched her first tour after a six-year hiatus in Vigo on July 8. She will perform 21 shows before wrapping up in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.
One day before her first performance, she relaxed poolside in a skimpy black-and-white, striped bikini. The mom-of-two spread her legs on a yellow beach chair as she flaunted her toned legs. She paired the look with a white tie-front top, aviator sunglasses, a wide-rimmed hat, a cross necklace and a "JENNIFER" nameplate.
"¡Hola España! Nos vemos pronto 🇪🇸✨," she captioned the post, which translates to "Hi, Spain! See you soon."
Lopez exhibited a similar streak of seductive performance looks at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 6, as the singer donned a metallic silver bodysuit with eyelets from The Blonds. The one-piece bared her buttcheeks and hiked up to the center of her stomach. She also wore a Rey Ortiz black latex catsuit with faux cutouts on the chest, stomach, hips and thighs.
Fans roasted the star for her bold outfit choices.
On a video of her performing, one user questioned, "Why do artists feel like they need to dress like this?"
"The dress code needs to stop," another said.
"I'm embarrassed for her. My toes are fully clenched," a third expressed.
Her tracklist included "Get Right" (montaged with "Walk" by Saucy Santana), a cover of George Michael's "Freedom" with the Gay Men's Chorus and a sneak peek of a song from her upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman movie.