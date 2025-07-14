Jennifer Lopez Spills Out of Several Skimpy Outfits During Madrid Concert: Photos

Lopez rocked a cheeky latex black bodysuit, featuring three chains hanging over her hips and butt. The plunging one-piece bared her cleavage and backside as she strutted around the stage in thigh-high boots.

She also sported a sparkly silver bodysuit with matching boots and a bedazzled silver microphone.

During one seductive concert moment, she donned a nude cutout one-piece that covered her private areas (and not much else) while she belted out her hit tunes. Her latest concert setlist includes some of her most popular tracks to date, including "On the Floor," "Jenny From the Block," "Get Right" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

She shared a video waving goodbye to fans and holding their hands on her way out of the stadium, writing, "¡¡GRACIAS MADRID!!"