Lopez stunned in a black-and-white, striped two-piece with a long-sleeved, white shirt tied over it. She spread her legs on a yellow beach chair as she flashed a smile for the camera. The musician paired her revealing swimwear with large aviator sunglasses, a wide-rimmed hat, a cross necklace on a long chain and a "JENNIFER" nameplate.

In one video, Lopez gazed out the window, wearing a navy blue "J" baseball cap, as she bid farewell to Pontevedra.

"¡Hola España! Nos vemos pronto 🇪🇸✨," she captioned the post, which translates to "Hi, Spain! See you soon."

J.Lo kicks off her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour in Vigo on July 8, marking her first concert series in six years. She will perform 21 shows before concluding on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy.