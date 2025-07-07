Single Jennifer Lopez, 55, Bares Her Butt in Skimpy Bikini While Vacationing in Spain: Photos
Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat in a tropical ensemble.
The "On the Floor" singer, 55, exposed her backside in a tiny thong while lounging poolside in Spain on Monday, July 7.
Lopez stunned in a black-and-white, striped two-piece with a long-sleeved, white shirt tied over it. She spread her legs on a yellow beach chair as she flashed a smile for the camera. The musician paired her revealing swimwear with large aviator sunglasses, a wide-rimmed hat, a cross necklace on a long chain and a "JENNIFER" nameplate.
In one video, Lopez gazed out the window, wearing a navy blue "J" baseball cap, as she bid farewell to Pontevedra.
"¡Hola España! Nos vemos pronto 🇪🇸✨," she captioned the post, which translates to "Hi, Spain! See you soon."
J.Lo kicks off her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour in Vigo on July 8, marking her first concert series in six years. She will perform 21 shows before concluding on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy.
Jennifer Lopez's Fourth of July Festivities
Ahead of her busy tour schedule, the musician celebrated the Fourth of July solo with a patriotic cupcake.
"Happy Fourth of July everybody ✨🇺🇸 Here are the cupcake selfies LOL 🧁," she captioned an Instagram carousel. One image pictured the star holding treats over her nipples, which were exposed in the gray tank top she donned.
Jennifer Lopez's Allegedly Performed a New Song About Ben Affleck
On Wednesday, July 2, the multi-hyphenate invited 30 superfans to Los Angeles for a private listening party of six unreleased songs. One pop ballad titled "Wreckage" is reportedly about her ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera confirmed that she only recorded and co-wrote the song two weeks ago.
"She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her," Riviera told an outlet. "She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger."
The fan noted how she "kept thinking of the word 'wreck' because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed."
"In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you,'" he dished.
Affleck and Lopez were married for two years before the World of Dance alum filed for divorce in August 2024. The split was finalized in January.