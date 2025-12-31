Jennifer Lopez Slammed for Lana Del Rey 'Karaoke-Level' Cover During Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency: 'Must Be a Joke'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez’s cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” during the first night of her Las Vegas residency has social media talking for all the wrong reasons.

Jennifer Lopez Sang Lana Del Rey's 'Young and Beautiful'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez belted out Lana Del Rey's 'Young and Beautiful' during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

Lopez, 56, marked the opening night of her Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, December 30, performing a two-hour show full of classic hits and a few covers. In a fan-shared clip, the “I’m Real” singer stood center stage in a slinky, glittery green mini dress while belting out Del Rey’s signature high notes.

Fans Were Split on Jennifer Lopez's Cover

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's cover of 'Young and Beautiful' received a mixed reaction.

Fans were split on Lopez’s performance, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions. “Vegas must be desperate scratching at the bottom of the barrel for jlo to perform there.. they went from Celine Dion many years ago to this,” one critic wrote, while another user added, “people paying for karaoke level cover 🎤.” “The residency must be a joke lmao,” a third added.

Jennifer Lopez's Performance Was Defended by Fans

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's performing abilities were defended by fans in the comments section.

However, others gave the Wedding Planner actress her flowers and highlighted her performing abilities. “Unpopular opinion. JLo is no worse vocally to Addison Rae and Taylor Swift. She's also a better performer 💀😅. This is also coming from a JLO hater,” one social media user declared. A second added, “The hate JLO get is sooo unnecessary. This woman is a relentless performer and will always be fun to watch on stage or screen. some people just don't like fun.”

Jennifer Lopez Addressed Her Past Marriages

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 but divorced two years later.