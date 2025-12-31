Jennifer Lopez Slammed for Lana Del Rey 'Karaoke-Level' Cover During Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency: 'Must Be a Joke'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez’s cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” during the first night of her Las Vegas residency has social media talking for all the wrong reasons.
Jennifer Lopez Sang Lana Del Rey's 'Young and Beautiful'
Lopez, 56, marked the opening night of her Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, December 30, performing a two-hour show full of classic hits and a few covers.
In a fan-shared clip, the “I’m Real” singer stood center stage in a slinky, glittery green mini dress while belting out Del Rey’s signature high notes.
Fans Were Split on Jennifer Lopez's Cover
Fans were split on Lopez’s performance, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions.
“Vegas must be desperate scratching at the bottom of the barrel for jlo to perform there.. they went from Celine Dion many years ago to this,” one critic wrote, while another user added, “people paying for karaoke level cover 🎤.”
“The residency must be a joke lmao,” a third added.
Jennifer Lopez's Performance Was Defended by Fans
However, others gave the Wedding Planner actress her flowers and highlighted her performing abilities.
“Unpopular opinion. JLo is no worse vocally to Addison Rae and Taylor Swift. She's also a better performer 💀😅. This is also coming from a JLO hater,” one social media user declared.
A second added, “The hate JLO get is sooo unnecessary. This woman is a relentless performer and will always be fun to watch on stage or screen. some people just don't like fun.”
Jennifer Lopez Addressed Her Past Marriages
During another part in the show, the New York native had a cheeky response to those who criticized her daring fashion choices.
"Why she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?" the "Jenny From the Block" artist said, mocking people's comments. "And I said, 'If you had this booty, you’d be naked too.'"
The show didn’t end without a nod to her divorce from Ben Affleck. While on the stage, Lopez reflected on her first Las Vegas residency, which happened more than a decade ago, joking, “And in that time, I’ve only been married twice.”
"That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice. I’m just kidding," she quipped.
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 53, in August 2024 after about two years of marriage. The songstress was previously married to the father of her twins, her third husband, Marc Anthony, from 2004 to 2014.