Jennifer Lopez Tells Paparazzi to 'Stop Acting Crazy' and 'Just Relax' During Tense Paris Hotel Encounter: Report
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 10:17 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez got into a tense exchange with paparazzi.
A short clip of the Office Romance actress has circulated online, capturing an interaction with photographers who were located right outside her Paris hotel.
As they reportedly crowded Lopez, she addressed them directly.
'Can You Stop Acting Crazy?'
According to the clip shared by Page Six, the "Jenny on the Block" singer was leaving her hotel in Paris when photographers followed her and started taking pictures. The video, uploaded to X, lasts for about 16 seconds and captures only a brief glimpse of the encounter.
In the video, Lopez, 57, stopped in the street to tell the group of paparazzi following her, "Hi, can you stop acting crazy?" She then asked the photographers to calm down.
'We're Not Doing Anything'
As the interaction continued, she can also be heard saying, "Just relax. Nobody's running anywhere. We're not doing anything."
Lopez added, "You can just take your pictures, which is fine." Someone can also be heard referring to the weather, adding, "It's the heat." She ended the exchange with a simple, "Thank you."
The superstar is currently in the city for Paris Fashion Week. For the outing, Lopez wore a sleeveless white lace dress, oversized sunglasses, chunky black loafers and a black Christian Dior bag.
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Social Media Users Had Mixed Feelings About the Interaction
On the X post, which now has over 25K views, social media users were divided over Lopez's behavior.
"She’s so classy and a leader! What a legendary queen!" said one person, with another writing, "Jlo is right. They keep following her everywhere!! She needs privacy, and she is always so gracious!!"
However, many others believe she called them so she could be photographed.
"You know good and well she called them and paid them," commented a third, before a fourth added, "Lopez asking paparazzi to stop acting crazy is code for them to keep following her."
Jennifer Lopez Got Emotional About Her Kids
The sighting comes shortly after Lopez got candid about being an empty nester.
The star appeared makeup-free in a video shared Friday, September 25, showing off her flawless complexion as she walked followers through her skincare routine.
The beauty tutorial quickly turned emotional as Lopez admitted she's been "crying" since her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, left for college. While applying her skincare, she admitted she's been sitting at home thinking about her kids and looking through their baby photos now that they no longer live right down the hall.
Despite struggling with the adjustment, Lopez stressed that she's excited to watch her children enter a new phase of their lives.