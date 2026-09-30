Jennifer Lopez Tells Paparazzi to 'Stop Acting Crazy' and 'Just Relax' During Tense Paris Hotel Encounter: Report

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Jennifer Lopez got into a tense exchange with paparazzi. A short clip of the Office Romance actress has circulated online, capturing an interaction with photographers who were located right outside her Paris hotel. As they reportedly crowded Lopez, she addressed them directly.

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'Can You Stop Acting Crazy?'

Source: MEGA The exchange occurred outside Jennifer Lopez's hotel.

According to the clip shared by Page Six, the "Jenny on the Block" singer was leaving her hotel in Paris when photographers followed her and started taking pictures. The video, uploaded to X, lasts for about 16 seconds and captures only a brief glimpse of the encounter. In the video, Lopez, 57, stopped in the street to tell the group of paparazzi following her, "Hi, can you stop acting crazy?" She then asked the photographers to calm down.

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'We're Not Doing Anything'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is in Paris for Fashion Week.

As the interaction continued, she can also be heard saying, "Just relax. Nobody's running anywhere. We're not doing anything." Lopez added, "You can just take your pictures, which is fine." Someone can also be heard referring to the weather, adding, "It's the heat." She ended the exchange with a simple, "Thank you." The superstar is currently in the city for Paris Fashion Week. For the outing, Lopez wore a sleeveless white lace dress, oversized sunglasses, chunky black loafers and a black Christian Dior bag.

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Social Media Users Had Mixed Feelings About the Interaction

Source: MEGA Some praised Jennifer Lopez for being 'classy,' while others claimed she called the photographers.

On the X post, which now has over 25K views, social media users were divided over Lopez's behavior. "She’s so classy and a leader! What a legendary queen!" said one person, with another writing, "Jlo is right. They keep following her everywhere!! She needs privacy, and she is always so gracious!!" However, many others believe she called them so she could be photographed. "You know good and well she called them and paid them," commented a third, before a fourth added, "Lopez asking paparazzi to stop acting crazy is code for them to keep following her."

Jennifer Lopez Got Emotional About Her Kids

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's two children just left for college.