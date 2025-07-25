or
Jennifer Lopez Wows Fans With Makeup-Free Selfie on Her 56th Birthday in Turkey: Photos

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez isn’t holding anything back from her fans and shared a makeup-free selfie while celebrating her 56th birthday on a tour stop in Antalya, Turkey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress took fans along as she shared moments from her 56th birthday on Thursday, July 24.

While the series of photos included various glam shots, the Selena actress kept it relatable by including a makeup-free selfie.

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in 56th Birthday Photos

Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the carousel of photos with snaps in her typical glam.

“BirthDAY 🩷🧡💚,” she captioned the social media post. “📍Antalya, Turkey. What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes.”

Lopez kicked off the carousel with a selfie in her signature full glam. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer rocked a sultry black smokey eye, sharply contoured cheeks and a chic nude lip. She completed the look with big bombshell curls and long, blinged-out nails.

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie

Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a new makeup-free selfie.

Another clip showed the New York native twirling around a birthday cake in a slinky gray sequined dress as she danced and laughed with friends.

Lopez closed out the post with a relaxed, fresh-faced mirror selfie, wearing a blue-and-white striped collared button-down shirt.

Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Tour in 2024

image of Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a new makeup-free selfie.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez shared photos while on a tour stop in Turkey.

The Enough actress hit the exciting milestone while on a tour stop in Antalya, Turkey, during her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. She kicked off the tour earlier that month in Galicia, Spain, on July 8. The worldwide tour comes one year after the J.Lo Beauty founder decided to cancel her This Is Me... Live tour in May 2024.

At the time, Lopez told her fans via her online newsletter that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," adding, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Jennifer Lopez Split From Ben Affleck Shortly After Canceled Tour

image of Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Only a few months after announcing the tour wasn't happening, Lopez filed for divorce from then-husband, Ben Affleck, after two years of marriage.

"And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me," she later reflected about the decision to cancel the tour in an October 2024 interview. "Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

The Wedding Planner actress told fans she was “devastated” about the cancelation and “needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life."

