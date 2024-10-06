Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck 'Really Did a Number on Her': 'She Wants to Start a New Chapter'

Jennifer Lopez is finally ready to shut the door on Ben Affleck after filing for divorce from the actor in August.

"It really did a number on her,” a source said of the split.

However, as of late, “friends and family have noticed a major shift — she’s finally ready to move on,” the insider dished. “She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all new J.Lo — she wants to start a new chapter.”