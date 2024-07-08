Jennifer Lopez Album 'This Is Me...Now' Selling for $7.79 as Target Slashes Price After Canceled Tour
Jennifer Lopez fans may be able to run to Target for a sweet deal!
It's been reported Lopez's Target-exclusive vinyl album, This Is Me...Now, is currently on sale for $7.79 after being put on clearance three times.
Several J.Lo fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook posted about the surprising markdown with pictures confirming the price had been slashed from around $25 to $7.79 over the past few months.
Back in June, another fan confirmed on social media it had been on sale for $12.99 at the time.
However, it is unclear if the deal applies to all Target stores or how long the price will remain.
As OK! previously reported, the Hustlers director released the album — which included new music, a visual album and a documentary — in February and initially dubbed her latest series of shows the This Is Me...Now...Live tour.
The album only sold 14,000 copies in its first week and while it reached the Top 50, it didn't reach Top 25 on the Billboard 200 chart. Following low ticket sales for the tour itself, the 54-year-old rebranded to make it a tribute to her greatest hits.
"It’s a small tour. It’s like 28 shows, I’m excited about it," Lopez told GMA co-host Lara Spencer in May. "I haven’t been out for years, I think since 2019. Since before the pandemic. So I'm excited to see the fans and interact with the people again. It's always a good time."
She also expressed her desires for her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme — who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — to join her on tour.
"I'm out for like two months — from like June to August. I was like, 'You have to come for the whole month of July. You can go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June, then at the end of August, right before you start school, you can go back and hang out with your friends again. But you have to come with mommy for a little while,'" she said at the time.
Unfortunately for fans, on Friday, May 31, J.Lo announced that she'd made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming shows.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the mom-of-two told her followers via Instagram. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
A rep for LiveNation later noted that Lopez chose to nix the tour in order to take time off to "be with her children, family and close friends."