Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's Family Life: All About Her Husband and Their 3 Kids

Jennifer Love Hewitt is a loving wife and proud mom-of-three.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress briefly worked with Brian Hallisay in an unaired pilot for the 2011 TV series Love Bites. A few years later, they met again on the set of The Client List and struck up a romance.

Hewitt and Hallisay announced their pregnancy and engagement months after the Lifetime series was canceled in November 2013.

In an April 2014 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Party of Five alum confirmed they held a secret wedding on November 20, 2013, just "five days" before their first child was born.

"It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond because that's what married people do," Hewitt told Ellen DeGeneres, adding, "[Hallisay] is an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky."