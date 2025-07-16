Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's Family Life: All About Her Husband and Their 3 Kids
Brian Hallisay
Jennifer Love Hewitt is a loving wife and proud mom-of-three.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress briefly worked with Brian Hallisay in an unaired pilot for the 2011 TV series Love Bites. A few years later, they met again on the set of The Client List and struck up a romance.
Hewitt and Hallisay announced their pregnancy and engagement months after the Lifetime series was canceled in November 2013.
In an April 2014 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Party of Five alum confirmed they held a secret wedding on November 20, 2013, just "five days" before their first child was born.
"It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond because that's what married people do," Hewitt told Ellen DeGeneres, adding, "[Hallisay] is an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky."
Autumn James Hallisay
The couple became first-time parents on November 26, 2013, when their oldest child, Autumn James Hallisay, was born.
According to Jennifer, Autumn was "a great sleeper" who was into "Latin and hip-hop" music. She also revealed that her daughter frequently imitated her and recited her lines from 9-1-1.
"My daughter has started walking around the house going, '9-1-1, mhmm. What's your problem?' ... She has a fake phone and ... it's really funny," Jennifer shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2018.
Atticus James Hallisay
Jennifer and Brian's second child, Atticus James Hallisay, was born on June 24, 2015.
After welcoming their son, the Kids Incorporated actress opened up about her growing family and the meaning of their children's names.
"Autumn and Atticus both have the middle name James, after Brian's grandfather," she said. "We thought it would be cute for them to share the same initials and middle name."
Jennifer revealed Autumn's favorite part of the day was "snuggling" with Atticus, adding, "It's so gratifying to see them developing such a strong bond. My brother [Todd Daniel Hewitt] has always been an important part of my life and I'm so glad they will always have each other, too."
Aidan James Hallisay
In September 2021, Jennifer announced she and Brian had welcomed their third child, Aidan James Hallisay.
One year later, she marked Aidan's birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"One year ago today my heart expanded for a third time," Jennifer wrote. "Aidan it has been our honor to learn who you are everyday. Pure joy, light, love and happiness. I'm so excited to grow with you and it is my life's joy to see you and your siblings love each other so deeply. We love you little man. Thanks for choosing us. Happy Birthday! 🥳❤️."