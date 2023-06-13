OK Magazine
Jenny McCarthy Calls Donnie Wahlberg 'the World's Greatest Husband' for Supporting Airsculpt Procedure: 'He Saw the Results!'

jennydonnie
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jenny McCarthy knows she found the right one with Donnie Wahlberg!

While promoting the AirSculpt body contouring experience, The Masked Singer judge could not help but gush over her husband of eight years, noting how supportive he's been in helping her maintain her lifestyle and beauty routines.

jennymccarthy
Source: Mega

McCarthy exclusively chats with OK! about why her New Kids on the Block star spouse is the "best," his reaction to her new body contouring enhancement and her vegan and cruelty free makeup line Formless Beauty.

"He is the most wonderful husband a girl could ever ask for," the proud wife adoringly says. "Anyone that's a fan of him — just know that he makes the world's greatest husband and father."

jennydonnie
Source: Mega

"He saw me do all the research and was like, 'You know, this sounds unlike anything you've ever done,'" McCarthy notes of Wahlberg's reaction after the procedure. "We would talk on the phone and when I came home and he saw the results that quick — he was blown away."

"I walked past in the bedroom and he goes, 'I still can't believe it!' because the results were so quick," she explains. "It was basically overnight!"

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy
donniejenny
Source: Mega

"The doctor sculpted me because I've never really had hips," McCarthy dishes. "I've always been kind of straight so he kind of sculpted me, wiped out these hips. Now Donnie's in heaven! I thought I was happy but just talk to my husband!"

When not being a devoted mother, wife and working on her endless television projects, the blonde beauty has her makeup line, Formless Beauty. "I wanted to build a brand that I know people can forever can go, 'I know a good one that we can trust — Jenny's!'" she explains.

Source: OK!

"I started with lip gloss and now I'm expanding even more trying to make sure there's no chemicals or anything like that in this brand, McCarthy notes. "I want it to be people's go-to."

