or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoHEALTH

Controversial Confession! Jenny McCarthy Regrets Vaccinating Her Son After 'Damage' Was Done to Her 'Own Child'

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and son Evan
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy admitted she regrets vaccinating her son after she claimed it caused 'damage' to him in a new, controversial confession.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy bared it all, reflecting on a health choice she said she wished she could take back.

During an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," the John Tucker Must Die actress, 53, was asked what she would change about the childhood vaccine schedule if she could go back in time and what she wouldn't give her child.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Expressed Her Regrets About Vaccinating Her Son

Photo of Jenny McCarthy got candid about her vaccine regrets.
Source: 'The Katie Miller Podcast'/YouTube

Jenny McCarthy got candid about her vaccine regrets.

"Knowing what I know now ... I never have ever, ever, told anyone not to vaccinate," McCarthy said before clarifying to listeners, "But the question is, she's asking me everybody ... what I would do in a time machine, I would not because of the damage that was done to my own child."

Instead, the actress said she would've "probably stayed home [and] homeschooled," so her child could've built up his immune system through "b-----feeding."

"Doing things the right way," she claimed. "You know what I would've probably done, is either doing some delayed scheduling, or you know, they're talking about breaking apart the MMR, that wasn't an option for my son."

Article continues below advertisement

The MMR Combines Three Live Viruses

Photo of Jenny McCarthy shared her concerns about the MMR vaccine.
Source: 'The Katie Miller Podcast'/YouTube

Jenny McCarthy shared her concerns about the MMR vaccine.

The MMR protects against Measles, Mumps and Rubella, and is a single shot that combines three live virus vaccines.

The vaccine is generally given in two doses. The first dose is typically administered to children at 12 to 15 months and again between four and six years old, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Encourages Others to 'Do the Research'

Photo of Jenny McCarthy revealed her son's autism diagnosis in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy revealed her son's autism diagnosis in 2007.

"I asked the doctor in the room, 'Can we break apart the MMR and give them separately?' and the answer was no," she recounted. "So there's no doubt, I probably would've skipped them for my son, or delayed them past two [years old]."

McCarthy emphasized that she's never tried to force her views on others, instead encouraging them to "do the research."

Jenny McCarthy Does Not Call Herself a Supporter of the Anti-Vaxx Movement

Photo of Jenny McCarthy claimed she was wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy claimed she was wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'

"My story just happened to match so many families, which is why it became so popular, because as soon as I spoke out, it kind of then started to reach a critical mass," she claimed.

McCarthy is known to be a vocal proponent of vaccines, including her promotion of the idea that the medication is linked to autism.

The actress revealed in 2007 that her son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism at around age three and wrote about her experience in her book Louder Than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism.

Despite her views, McCarthy insisted she was "wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'"

"This is not a change in my stance nor is it a new position I have recently adopted," she wrote in a 2024 op-ed for the Chicago Sun Times. "I've never told anyone to not vaccinate."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.