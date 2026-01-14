Controversial Confession! Jenny McCarthy Regrets Vaccinating Her Son After 'Damage' Was Done to Her 'Own Child'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy bared it all, reflecting on a health choice she said she wished she could take back. During an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," the John Tucker Must Die actress, 53, was asked what she would change about the childhood vaccine schedule if she could go back in time and what she wouldn't give her child.

Jenny McCarthy Expressed Her Regrets About Vaccinating Her Son

Source: 'The Katie Miller Podcast'/YouTube Jenny McCarthy got candid about her vaccine regrets.

"Knowing what I know now ... I never have ever, ever, told anyone not to vaccinate," McCarthy said before clarifying to listeners, "But the question is, she's asking me everybody ... what I would do in a time machine, I would not because of the damage that was done to my own child." Instead, the actress said she would've "probably stayed home [and] homeschooled," so her child could've built up his immune system through "b-----feeding." "Doing things the right way," she claimed. "You know what I would've probably done, is either doing some delayed scheduling, or you know, they're talking about breaking apart the MMR, that wasn't an option for my son."

The MMR Combines Three Live Viruses

Source: 'The Katie Miller Podcast'/YouTube Jenny McCarthy shared her concerns about the MMR vaccine.

The MMR protects against Measles, Mumps and Rubella, and is a single shot that combines three live virus vaccines. The vaccine is generally given in two doses. The first dose is typically administered to children at 12 to 15 months and again between four and six years old, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Jenny McCarthy Encourages Others to 'Do the Research'

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy revealed her son's autism diagnosis in 2007.

"I asked the doctor in the room, 'Can we break apart the MMR and give them separately?' and the answer was no," she recounted. "So there's no doubt, I probably would've skipped them for my son, or delayed them past two [years old]." McCarthy emphasized that she's never tried to force her views on others, instead encouraging them to "do the research."

Jenny McCarthy Does Not Call Herself a Supporter of the Anti-Vaxx Movement

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy claimed she was wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'