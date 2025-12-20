Jenny McCarthy Claims Hollywood Is Full of Secret Conservatives Who Are 'Very Supportive' of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA Agenda

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Is Chock-Full of Secret Republicans

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. is a big proponent of the 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.

Many stars are “secretly very supportive” of RFK Jr.'s health agenda, McCarthy noted, adding that several A-listers are actually anti-vaccine advocates. “I’ve been mentoring mothers online who DM me still… but also celebrities who have called me, ‘I don’t want to come out. I don’t want people to know I have a child on the spectrum. I don’t want people to know my vaccine schedule. Can you help me?’ I honor that,” McCarthy said.

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy said many Hollywood stars support RFK Jr.'s views.

“They saw what happened to me. Who in their right mind, after everything I went through, would be like, ‘I want to be that next person who gets bullied.’ There are more conservatives than you would know hiding out in Hollywood," she revealed. The John Tucker Must Die star has been a vocal opponent of vaccines and has faced controversies tied to her health views, including her promotion of the claim that medication is linked to autism. Her son, Evan, was diagnosed with the developmental disability in 2007.

Jenny McCarthy Insists She's Not Anti-Vaxx

Source: MEGA The 'Scream 3' said she's not anti-vaxx.

Despite her views, McCarthy does not call herself an advocate for the anti-vaxx movement. In a 2014 op-ed she penned for the Chicago Sun Times, she insisted she was "wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'" "This is not a change in my stance nor is it a new position I have recently adopted," she wrote. "I've never told anyone to not vaccinate."

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy's son suffers from autism.