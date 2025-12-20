or
Jenny McCarthy Claims Hollywood Is Full of Secret Conservatives Who Are 'Very Supportive' of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA Agenda

image of Jenny McCarthy.
Source: MEGA

'There are more conservatives than you would know hiding out in Hollywood,' Jenny McCarthy said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 20 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Jenny McCarthy claimed that Tinseltown is full of hush-hush conservatives who are all for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

The Scream 3 star, 53, appeared on the “Culture Apothecary” podcast recently, where she shared her belief that Hollywood has many secret Republicans who are afraid to express their views.

Hollywood Is Chock-Full of Secret Republicans

image of RFK Jr. is a big proponent of the 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. is a big proponent of the 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.

Many stars are “secretly very supportive” of RFK Jr.'s health agenda, McCarthy noted, adding that several A-listers are actually anti-vaccine advocates.

“I’ve been mentoring mothers online who DM me still… but also celebrities who have called me, ‘I don’t want to come out. I don’t want people to know I have a child on the spectrum. I don’t want people to know my vaccine schedule. Can you help me?’ I honor that,” McCarthy said.

image of Jenny McCarthy said many Hollywood stars support RFK Jr.'s views.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy said many Hollywood stars support RFK Jr.'s views.

“They saw what happened to me. Who in their right mind, after everything I went through, would be like, ‘I want to be that next person who gets bullied.’ There are more conservatives than you would know hiding out in Hollywood," she revealed.

The John Tucker Must Die star has been a vocal opponent of vaccines and has faced controversies tied to her health views, including her promotion of the claim that medication is linked to autism. Her son, Evan, was diagnosed with the developmental disability in 2007.

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy Insists She's Not Anti-Vaxx

image of The 'Scream 3' said she's not anti-vaxx.
Source: MEGA

The 'Scream 3' said she's not anti-vaxx.

Despite her views, McCarthy does not call herself an advocate for the anti-vaxx movement.

In a 2014 op-ed she penned for the Chicago Sun Times, she insisted she was "wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'"

"This is not a change in my stance nor is it a new position I have recently adopted," she wrote. "I've never told anyone to not vaccinate."

image of Jenny McCarthy's son suffers from autism.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy's son suffers from autism.

"My beautiful son, Evan, inspired this mother to question the 'one size fits all' philosophy of the recommended vaccine schedule," she went on. "I embarked on this quest not only for myself and my family, but for countless parents who shared my desire for knowledge that could lead to options and alternate schedules, but never to eliminate the vaccines."

She previously weighed in earlier this year on the alleged link between Tylenol and autism shortly after President Donald Trump urged pregnant women not to take the medication.

McCarthy claimed in an Instagram video how Tylenol “depletes” glutathione, which is the body’s “natural antioxidant” that helps clear out toxins.

