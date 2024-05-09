'He's Not Anti-Vaxx': Donald Trump Claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is 'Pretending' to Be Against the COVID Vaccine for Political Clout

The ex-president took to Truth Social in a fury of posts attacking several of his biggest political opponents, such as President Joe Biden, the judge in his Manhattan hush money trial and Kennedy.

He told his followers, "RFK Jr. is a Democrat plant. A radical left liberal who was put in place in order to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, get re-elected."

"A lot of people will think that Jr. is a conservative. He's not. He's more liberal than anybody running on the Democratic side," the GOP presumptive nominee continued. "A vote for Jr. would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way but would only swing against the democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him."