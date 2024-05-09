OK Magazine
'He's Not Anti-Vaxx': Donald Trump Claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is 'Pretending' to Be Against the COVID Vaccine for Political Clout

Source: mega
By:

May 9 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump took aim at his Independent presidential opponent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming the legacy candidate is lying about his anti-vaxx views as part of his "political moment."

Donald Trump accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of lying about his stance on vaccines.

The ex-president took to Truth Social in a fury of posts attacking several of his biggest political opponents, such as President Joe Biden, the judge in his Manhattan hush money trial and Kennedy.

He told his followers, "RFK Jr. is a Democrat plant. A radical left liberal who was put in place in order to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, get re-elected."

"A lot of people will think that Jr. is a conservative. He's not. He's more liberal than anybody running on the Democratic side," the GOP presumptive nominee continued. "A vote for Jr. would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way but would only swing against the democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him."

RFK Jr. is running for president as an Independent.

Trump focused on RFK Jr.'s comments on the COVID-19 vaccine, telling his 6.9 million followers, "For those of you who want to vote because you think he's an anti-vaxxer, he's not really an anti-vaxxer. That's only his political moment."

"He said it the other night, he's fine with the vaccine. They're energy cost are the highest in the United States in New York because of this guy," he continued. "I'd even take Biden over Jr. because our country would last a year or two longer than it would with Jr. It would collapse almost immediately."

The ex-president ended his rant by calling RFK Jr.'s family a bunch of "lunatics."

Trump is the GOP's presumptive nominee for president.

Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared Trump's rant on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users mocked the former president for attacking his Independent rival after polls showed a number of his own supporters voting third-party.

One user wrote, "They thought RFK Jr. would steal Biden votes. Then they discovered that a worm ate his brain, which, of course, means MAGA is embracing him. Now they don’t know what to do about him."

Another person commented, "Quite telling that believing in science isn't a winning message among the Republican base."

A third user joked, "Trump is realizing that he doesn't have a monopoly on crazy nutcases in America, and it terrifies him."

According to recent polls, RFK Jr. is taking votes from Trump and Biden.

As OK! previously reported, one month ago, Trump painted a very different picture of the relationship between RFK Jr. and the Democrats.

He initially claimed that the "radical left" would indict Kennedy and lock him up, adding that Kennedy on the ballot would be "great for MAGA."

