Jenny McCarthy Insists She and Donnie Wahlberg Will 'Never, Ever' Divorce Despite Gossip: 'It’s ‘Til Death Do Us Part'
Jenny McCarthy wants fans to know that she and husband Donnie Wahlberg will be together forever.
On the Tuesday, October 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the model was asked how she felt about rumors over the summer that claimed she and the singer were headed for divorce.
"I’m so glad you asked me that question because so many people, including our relatives, were like, ‘Tell me it isn’t so!’ and I’m like, ‘What the h--- are you talking about?’" the blonde beauty, 51, explained of the gossip.
"The whole thing behind it was, I had not been able to go on tour, visit him on tour. I was doing Masked Singer at the time. So then there was rumors," she noted, detailing how "one comment" on social media that assumed the duo was having "trouble" eventually "snowballed" into divorce buzz.
McCarthy insisted she would love to be able to attend all of Wahlberg's band New Kids on the Block's shows, but she "also has to make a living."
"So I showed up at the end [of the tour] and it squashed the rumors," the mom-of-one shared.
"Listen: there will never, ever, ever be a divorce between me and Donnie," the actress declared. "It’s ‘til death do us part. No matter what."
Wahlberg, 55, who was sitting in the live audience, agreed.
Nonetheless, McCarthy admitted in previous interviews that their marriage is not without the regular ups and downs.
When asked the key to a successful relationship, she replied, "Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. Finding date nights and doing the work."
"You know that saying… your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship," the former Singled Out host said. "And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is! It makes all the difference in the world."
McCarthy also confessed that keeping their intimate moments "spicy" helps them stay connected.
"It would be finding rooms that you can make into s--- rooms that are off limits to your children. So you guys have a safe, quiet space to always go to, to be romantic, whether that's a closet, a sauna, or the garage," she said. "Find the place that you guys can have some quiet, uninterrupted time, especially if you have kids."