or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoNEWS

Jenny McCarthy Claims Tom Cruise Wanted to Recruit Her and Ex Jim Carrey Into Scientology: 'They Were Always Trying'

image of jenny and tom
Source: MEGA

Tom allegedly attempted to recruit her and Jim Carrey.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy is spilling the tea about Tom Cruise and his alleged attempts to recruit her and ex-boyfriend Jim Carrey into Scientology.

During the Thursday, October 15, episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show," the actress spoke with former Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill, who spent 20 years involved in the organization.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW/YOUTUBE

McCarthy recalled meeting Cruise who follows Scientology.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

image of Jenny claimed Tom tried to bring her into Scientology.
Source: YOUTUBE

Jenny claimed Tom tried to bring her into Scientology.

"He tried to bring me into Scientology," McCarthy alleged. The television personality explained that while Cruise had always been friendly toward her, she believed he was determined to get the former couple involved in the religion.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Says Tom Cruise Tried to 'Lure' Her and Jim Carrey Into Scientology

Image of Jim Carrey who Tom allegedly invited him to spend time at his home in Aspen.
Source: MEGA

Tom allegedly invited them to spend time at his home in Aspen.

The Scary Movie 3 actress, who dated Carrey from 2005 to 2010, revealed that Cruise allegedly invited them to spend time at his home in Aspen, Colo., on multiple occasions.

"There was a few times where Tom would call Jim and say, 'Hey, why don't you guys come to our Aspen house?'"

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jenny emphasized that Cruise had always treated her kindly during their interactions.
Source: MEGA

Jenny emphasized that Cruise had always treated her kindly during their interactions.

"Jim was like, 'We can't go. They're just going to try to lure us in,'" she explained.

"He goes, they've already tried with him before, and he turned them down, but they are always trying," she added.

Despite her concerns, the Scream 3 actress emphasized that Cruise had always treated her kindly during their interactions.

"I will say from all the times I've met Tom, very nice human being," she acknowledged, though she described him as "very programmed."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Recalls Uncomfortable Moment at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Wedding

Image of Jenny described an unsettling experience at Cruise and Holmes' November 2006 wedding
Source: MEGA

Jenny described an unsettling experience at Cruise and Holmes' November 2006 wedding.

McCarthy also described an unsettling experience at Cruise and Holmes' November 2006 wedding in Bracciano, Italy.

"It looked like Rosemary's Baby. I got the Scientology stare," McCarthy recalled.

"At that time, she looked like a deer in headlights," McCarthy recalled at the time about the Dawson's Creek alum.

"During the wedding part, she still seemed like Katie, but into the marriage it seemed there was a shift in her," the podcast host shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Says She Had Awkward Encounter With Scientology Leader David Miscavige

image of Tom Cruise is one of the most prominent, high-profile advocates for the Church of Scientology, having been involved with the organization since 1986.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is one of the most prominent, high-profile advocates for the Church of Scientology, having been involved with the organization since 1986.

The John Tucker Must Die actress also recalled meeting David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology, who served as Cruise's best man.

McCarthy claimed she unintentionally offended Miscavige after Cruise introduced them during the wedding festivities.

"I go, 'Haha you got picked, congratulations,'" she recalled.

"He did not like that," McCarthy alleged, explaining that she noticed an immediate change in his expression.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.