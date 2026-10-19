Jenny McCarthy Claims Tom Cruise Wanted to Recruit Her and Ex Jim Carrey Into Scientology: 'They Were Always Trying'

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Jenny McCarthy is spilling the tea about Tom Cruise and his alleged attempts to recruit her and ex-boyfriend Jim Carrey into Scientology. During the Thursday, October 15, episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show," the actress spoke with former Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill, who spent 20 years involved in the organization.

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Source: THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW/YOUTUBE McCarthy recalled meeting Cruise who follows Scientology.

Source: YOUTUBE Jenny claimed Tom tried to bring her into Scientology.

"He tried to bring me into Scientology," McCarthy alleged. The television personality explained that while Cruise had always been friendly toward her, she believed he was determined to get the former couple involved in the religion.

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Jenny Says Tom Cruise Tried to 'Lure' Her and Jim Carrey Into Scientology

Source: MEGA Tom allegedly invited them to spend time at his home in Aspen.

The Scary Movie 3 actress, who dated Carrey from 2005 to 2010, revealed that Cruise allegedly invited them to spend time at his home in Aspen, Colo., on multiple occasions. "There was a few times where Tom would call Jim and say, 'Hey, why don't you guys come to our Aspen house?'"

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Source: MEGA Jenny emphasized that Cruise had always treated her kindly during their interactions.

"Jim was like, 'We can't go. They're just going to try to lure us in,'" she explained. "He goes, they've already tried with him before, and he turned them down, but they are always trying," she added. Despite her concerns, the Scream 3 actress emphasized that Cruise had always treated her kindly during their interactions. "I will say from all the times I've met Tom, very nice human being," she acknowledged, though she described him as "very programmed."

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Jenny McCarthy Recalls Uncomfortable Moment at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Wedding

Source: MEGA Jenny described an unsettling experience at Cruise and Holmes' November 2006 wedding.

McCarthy also described an unsettling experience at Cruise and Holmes' November 2006 wedding in Bracciano, Italy. "It looked like Rosemary's Baby. I got the Scientology stare," McCarthy recalled. "At that time, she looked like a deer in headlights," McCarthy recalled at the time about the Dawson's Creek alum. "During the wedding part, she still seemed like Katie, but into the marriage it seemed there was a shift in her," the podcast host shared.

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Jenny Says She Had Awkward Encounter With Scientology Leader David Miscavige

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise is one of the most prominent, high-profile advocates for the Church of Scientology, having been involved with the organization since 1986.