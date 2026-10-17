Katie Holmes Was a 'Deer in Headlights' at Tom Cruise Wedding, Jenny McCarthy Claims

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Jenny McCarthy is reflecting on Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's marriage, claiming the actress appeared increasingly uncomfortable as their relationship progressed. During a recent episode of her podcast, McCarthy recalled attending the former couple's lavish 2006 wedding in Italy alongside her then-boyfriend, Jim Carrey. "At that time, she looked like a deer in headlights," the Scream 3 star recalled, claiming Holmes seemed noticeably different when she encountered her again at a post-wedding gathering. According to McCarthy, Holmes initially appeared to be her usual self but later seemed to change as her marriage to Cruise unfolded. The television personality also reflected on Cruise's ties to the Church of Scientology and recounted an awkward encounter involving the couple's then-infant daughter, Suri.

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Source: YOUTUBE McCarthy recalled meeting Cruise who follows Scientology.

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Katie Holmes Appeared to 'Smile Her Way Through' the Wedding

Source: MEGA McCarthy felt confused during the wedding ceremony.

During the latest episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show," McCarthy sat down with former Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill, who spent 20 years in the organization, including time in its Sea Org. As the two discussed Scientology, McCarthy reflected on Holmes and Cruise's lavish wedding, describing the ceremony as beautiful but recalling a striking contrast between the speeches given by the newlyweds' loved ones. According to McCarthy, the Dawson's Creek star's maid of honor, a longtime friend from high school, shared lighthearted memories of their younger years, including partying, drinking beer and having sleepovers. McCarthy described the speech as "very Midwest adorable." However, the tone reportedly shifted when Cruise's best man, David Miscavige, took the microphone. McCarthy claimed the Scientology leader delivered a roughly 30-minute speech in which he declared that Holmes and the Top Gun star would become the most important couple in the world. Seated near fellow celebrities including Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Carrey, McCarthy recalled noticing the reactions around her. She claimed Holmes appeared to "smile her way through it," while members of the star's family also seemed confused by the unexpected remarks.

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'There Was a Shift in Her'

Source: MEGA McCarthy couldn't hold herself from asking whether Homes was alright after marrying Cruise.

McCarthy admitted she grew increasingly concerned about Holmes following the wedding, recalling how she would pull her aside at subsequent gatherings to check on her well-being. "During the wedding part, she still seemed like Katie, but into the marriage it seemed there was a shift in her," the podcast host shared. McCarthy also claimed Cruise was frequently surrounded by Scientologists who appeared to follow him closely. She speculated that their presence was intended to monitor the actor and ensure he didn't say or do anything that went against the organization's expectations. "They don't want them to stray. They don't want them to say the wrong thing," she explained.

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'I Am in the Belly of the Beast Right Now'

Source: MEGA The podcast host recalled the chilling reactions when she asked to hold Holmes' daughter.

McCarthy also recalled an uncomfortable encounter with the couple at their rehearsal dinner, when she asked if she could hold their infant daughter, Suri. According to the television personality, the atmosphere immediately shifted, and she suddenly felt as though everyone in the room was staring at her. The tense moment reminded McCarthy of the horror film Rosemary's Baby, prompting her to describe the reactions she received as "the Scientology stare." "I thought to myself, 'OK, I am in the belly of the beast right now,'" she recalled. Hill responded by suggesting that McCarthy had been right to trust her instincts.

How Scientology Became Part of Their Divorce

Source: MEGA The couple chose to raise their daughter together after divorce.