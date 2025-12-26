Jenny McCarthy's Dramatic Weight-Loss: See Her Transformation in Before and After Photos
Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy's recent health crisis led to a significant drop in her weight.
In a November interview, the former Playboy model revealed she underwent nine surgeries on her mouth due to a bad implant.
"I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs," she explained.
According to McCarthy, her symptoms worsened while she was trying to heal her swollen growths, leading to her teeth and implants falling out.
"They finally had to dig into my jawbone and found I had a deep bone infection," she said. "I've been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only. Every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up."
McCarthy noted the health issue contributed to striking weight-loss, making her noticeably slimmer than ever.
See McCarthy's weight-loss transformation below:
August 2019
McCarthy displayed her toned legs in a black and gold knee-length dress with a thigh-high slit at the 2019 FOX Summer TCA. She paired the look with black high-heeled sandals.
January 2020
For the 2020 FOX Winter TCA Party, the Jenny star slipped into a form-fitting lime green and black dress with a high neckline. She amped up the style with open-toed strappy heels.
June 2021
McCarthy joined the celebration at the 2021 Nightclub & Bar Convention's ribbon cutting in a black, off-the-shoulder dress with a sultry keyhole cutout at the chest. For her shoes, she opted for strappy, open-toed heels.
November 2024
McCarthy transformed into a s--- Mrs. Santa Claus for the annual risqué holiday card from her Formless Beauty brand. She appeared nude behind red and white ornaments, while her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, dressed up as a naughty elf.
"These holiday cards started as just a fun thing to do, but now they're a tradition. We have customers begging for them," she said of their project.
March 2025
The former The View co-host left little to the imagination when she rocked a gold, sheer outfit at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
June 2025
Amid her health challenges, McCarthy stepped out with a leaner frame at the 13th Annual Ed Asner and Friends Poker Tournament in Studio City, Calif.
November 2025
McCarthy and Wahlberg did it again!
The couple posed like Barbie and Ken for their 2025 Christmas-themed photo shoot. McCarthy wore a teeny red bikini, a Santa hat and white sunglasses, while Wahlberg showcased his ripped physique in a Santa hat, swim trunks and black shades.
December 2025
McCarthy was all smiles at the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 in Hollywood, Calif.