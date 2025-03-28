6 of Jenny McCarthy's Steamiest Moments — From Bikini Pics to Hot Mirror Selfies and More!

In their festive holiday photoshoot, Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, flaunted their spicy marriage by stripping off and posing as Mrs. Santa Claus and a naughty elf, respectively. In one shot, the former model for Playboy appeared nude, strategically covering herself with red and white ornaments.

"These holiday cards started as just a fun thing to do, but now they're a tradition. We have customers begging for them," she said of their project.

McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot on August 31, 2014, at the Hotel Baker in Illinois, just months after announcing their engagement.

Nearly two months later, she reflected on their marriage.

"Every night when we go to bed ... and I see him laying there, I go, 'The feeling I get crawling in bed with you every night is like when I was little, and my mom used to say your best friend can sleep over tonight.' He definitely brings out the best in me, and I think I do the same for him," she said.