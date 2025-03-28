or
6 of Jenny McCarthy's Steamiest Moments — From Bikini Pics to Hot Mirror Selfies and More!

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy occasionally captivates her fans with her sizzling updates!

By:

March 28 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Jenny McCarthy Bared It All With Her Husband

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy has been married to Donnie Wahlberg since 2014.

In their festive holiday photoshoot, Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, flaunted their spicy marriage by stripping off and posing as Mrs. Santa Claus and a naughty elf, respectively. In one shot, the former model for Playboy appeared nude, strategically covering herself with red and white ornaments.

"These holiday cards started as just a fun thing to do, but now they're a tradition. We have customers begging for them," she said of their project.

McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot on August 31, 2014, at the Hotel Baker in Illinois, just months after announcing their engagement.

Nearly two months later, she reflected on their marriage.

"Every night when we go to bed ... and I see him laying there, I go, 'The feeling I get crawling in bed with you every night is like when I was little, and my mom used to say your best friend can sleep over tonight.' He definitely brings out the best in me, and I think I do the same for him," she said.

She Dominated an Event

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: MEGA

She was previously married to John Asher from 1999 to 2005.

McCarthy flaunted her curves at the 2019 Fox Summer TCA in a black and gold knee-length dress with a slit, revealing her toned legs. She also wore a pair of high heels to complete her look.

Jenny McCarthy Embraced Aging

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy welcomed her only child, Evan Joseph Asher, in 2002.

The 52-year-old Witless Protection actress displayed her eye-popping assets and sleek bob haircut in a November 2024 video promoting The Masked Singer.

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

She Enjoyed a Spa Day

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy became the Playmate of the Month in October 1993.

McCarthy lounged by the pool area in a stylish two-piece bikini and a white wide-brimmed hat. She accessorized with massive Gucci sunglasses during the outing.

Jenny McCarthy Shared a Hilarious Video

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy is one of the panelists on the hit show 'The Masked Singer.'

In December 2022, McCarthy uploaded a hilarious video of herself revealing her dramatic before and after transformation ahead of The Masked Singer's season finale.

"Thank God for Glam Squads," she wrote in the caption.

Her final look featured a white dress with cutouts and a high slit, displaying her slim waist and toned leg. She also styled her hair in loose waves with the help of extensions.

Jenny McCarthy Stunned in Another Post

jenny mccarthy steamiest moments photos
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renewed their vows in 2021.

In another update before the show's season finale, McCarthy dazzled in a jaw-dropping red dress with intricate embellishments and plunging neckline.

"Season finale of @maskedsingerfox starts soon! #maskedsinger #themaskedsinger," she teased viewers.

