PHOTOS Nearly Naked Jenny Mollen Fires Back at Haters by Showing Off Her Body in Just a Bra and Underwear: 'I Realized How Much It Annoyed You' Source: MEGA ; @JENNYMOLLEN/INSTAGRAM Jenny Mollen clapped back at haters with a stripped down snap. Olivia Callanan Oct. 7 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jenny Mollen made it clear she'll post whatever she wants to. On Tuesday, October 6, the 40-year-old turned up the heat with a nearly naked photo of herself, which she shared via her Instagram Story, revealing that the snapshot was more than just another steamy selfie.

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'I Was Going to Put Clothes On'

Source: @JENNYMOLLEN/INSTAGRAM Jenny Mollen wore just a bra and underwear for the photo.

"I was going to put clothes on, but then I realized how much it annoyed you when I didn't," she wrote, seemingly adressing the reaction some of her past uploads have received. Mollen stood inside what appears to be the bathroom of the lifestyle members' club, House 120, in New York City, wearing only her underwear and what she referred to as "the best workout bra," which gave her followers an intimate look at her slim figure.

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'You’re Rail Thin'

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen sparked concern over her appearance.

Back in June, The Girls star shared a separate post in a tiny red bikini while attending an Alice & Olivia event; however, her slender appearance was not received well by online critics. "There may have been other people at this party. I don't remember. @aliceandolivia," she captioned the upload while she posed alongside her friends. One person questioned, "What is going on, Jenny?" before adding, "You’re rail thin, acting crazy." "This is not looking good," another claimed.

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Jenny Mollen Shared a Controversial Photo in June

Source: @JENNYMOLLEN/INSTAGRAM In the caption of the photo, Jenny Mollen referred to her son Sid as a 'toxic boyfriend.'

She shocked the internet again in June by sharing a controversial photo with her 12-year-old son, Sid, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jason Biggs. In the snap, Mollen lay on top of her child on a bed, writing, "Your eldest will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever had." Fans fumed over the strange social media share. "This is creepy and wildly inappropriate," one person wrote, while another expressed, "As a boy mom, I’m deeply appalled. The first caption was reprehensible. I can’t imagine thinking that was an appropriate thing to say about your child."

Jenny Mollen Responded to the Hate

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen said the picture was taken after her son came home after being away for a few days.