Nearly Naked Jenny Mollen Fires Back at Haters by Showing Off Her Body in Just a Bra and Underwear: 'I Realized How Much It Annoyed You'
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
Jenny Mollen made it clear she'll post whatever she wants to.
On Tuesday, October 6, the 40-year-old turned up the heat with a nearly naked photo of herself, which she shared via her Instagram Story, revealing that the snapshot was more than just another steamy selfie.
'I Was Going to Put Clothes On'
"I was going to put clothes on, but then I realized how much it annoyed you when I didn't," she wrote, seemingly adressing the reaction some of her past uploads have received.
Mollen stood inside what appears to be the bathroom of the lifestyle members' club, House 120, in New York City, wearing only her underwear and what she referred to as "the best workout bra," which gave her followers an intimate look at her slim figure.
'You’re Rail Thin'
Back in June, The Girls star shared a separate post in a tiny red bikini while attending an Alice & Olivia event; however, her slender appearance was not received well by online critics.
"There may have been other people at this party. I don't remember. @aliceandolivia," she captioned the upload while she posed alongside her friends.
One person questioned, "What is going on, Jenny?" before adding, "You’re rail thin, acting crazy."
"This is not looking good," another claimed.
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Jenny Mollen Shared a Controversial Photo in June
She shocked the internet again in June by sharing a controversial photo with her 12-year-old son, Sid, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jason Biggs.
In the snap, Mollen lay on top of her child on a bed, writing, "Your eldest will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever had."
Fans fumed over the strange social media share.
"This is creepy and wildly inappropriate," one person wrote, while another expressed, "As a boy mom, I’m deeply appalled. The first caption was reprehensible. I can’t imagine thinking that was an appropriate thing to say about your child."
Jenny Mollen Responded to the Hate
However, Mollen defended her actions.
She also addressed the comments in the June 8 edition of her Substack newsletter, The Best Friend Experience, claiming that "what strangers saw as scandal, [she] saw as grief."
"Last week, the internet called me a child molester for posting a photo of myself holding my son. The picture was taken on a Monday night after he returned from a weekend away," she explained.
"There’s something devastating about realizing your children can survive without you, that they can be content somewhere else. Happy, even. And that the security you once felt in being their entire world was never meant to last," Mollen said.