Jenny Mollen Claps Back at Critics After Hugging Her Son in 'Creepy' Photo: 'Call the Cops'
June 16 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Jenny Mollen isn't letting online criticism get under her skin.
The actress and author appeared to poke fun at her critics with a new social media post featuring her son, just weeks after facing backlash over a controversial caption that accompanied a photo of the pair sharing a close moment.
“Somebody call the cops, I’m hugging my son who I haven’t seen in three days,” Mollen, 47, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 15.
The photo showed Mollen embracing one of her sons on a sidewalk while covering his face with a heart emoji. The pair shared a casual hug, each holding a cold drink in one hand.
Mollen shares sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, with her estranged husband, Jason Biggs.
For the outing, the actress wore boardshorts, an oversized striped shirt, flip-flops and a hat. Her son kept things casual in tie-dye shorts, a white T-shirt and blue Crocs.
The Post That Sparked Backlash
The latest upload comes after Mollen addressed criticism surrounding a set of intimate photos she previously shared with Sid.
One image showed Mollen lying on top of her son on a bed with her hands placed around the back of his head. Another featured the two lying side by side with their arms intertwined in each other's hair.
“Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” the since-deleted caption read.
The post quickly sparked debate online, with some social media users describing it as “creepy” and inappropriate.
Defending Herself Against Critics
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- Jenny Mollen Defends 'Toxic Boyfriend' Caption After Controversial Photo With 12-Year-Old Son as She Insists Post Was About 'Grief'
- Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Criticized for Bathing With 3 of Her Kids: Photo
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Following the controversy, Mollen shared her perspective in a Substack essay titled “The Love That Breaks Us.”
In the piece, she responded to accusations from online critics, including those who labeled her a “child molester.”
Mollen explained that the photos were taken on a Monday evening after Sid returned home from spending the weekend away. She originally posted the images on Instagram and Facebook with the caption, “Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have.”
The remark generated strong reactions and quickly became the focus of criticism.
Addressing the backlash, Mollen insisted the caption was intended as humor.
“The joke that offended people was: ‘Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have.’ And he is.”
Reflecting on Motherhood
The actress went on to discuss the realities of parenting and the sacrifices many mothers make for their children.
Mollen acknowledged that the level of devotion parents show their children can sometimes be misunderstood when viewed outside the context of family life.
Reflecting on the photo, she explained what she saw in the image.
“When I look at that picture, I see a 12-year-old boy who still wants his mother,” she stated.
Her essay encouraged readers to appreciate meaningful connections with their children, especially during periods of growth and change.
Breaking Family Cycles
Mollen also opened up about her own upbringing and how it shaped her parenting style.
She revealed that she hopes to avoid repeating the emotional distance she experienced growing up. Recalling conversations with her own mother, Mollen reflected on the challenges parents face while raising children.
“Children can feel like our one opportunity at redemption in this lifetime,” she said.
The starlet admitted that motherhood has not always been easy.
“When my kids were young, I was so overwhelmed. I spent the last decade begging for five minutes alone,” Mollen added.
Standing by Her Message
Despite the criticism, Mollen remains firm in her views and continues to defend both her humor and her close relationship with her children.
She acknowledged that not everyone appreciates her style of comedy but stressed the importance of cherishing time with loved ones while it lasts.
“Don’t let anyone shame you for holding on while you still can,” she concluded.