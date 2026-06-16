Jenny Mollen Claps Back at Critics After Hugging Her Son in 'Creepy' Photo: 'Call the Cops'

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Jenny Mollen isn't letting online criticism get under her skin. The actress and author appeared to poke fun at her critics with a new social media post featuring her son, just weeks after facing backlash over a controversial caption that accompanied a photo of the pair sharing a close moment. “Somebody call the cops, I’m hugging my son who I haven’t seen in three days,” Mollen, 47, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 15.

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Source: @jennymollen/Instagram Jenny Mollen joked about the backlash she received by posting a new photo hugging her son.

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The photo showed Mollen embracing one of her sons on a sidewalk while covering his face with a heart emoji. The pair shared a casual hug, each holding a cold drink in one hand. Mollen shares sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, with her estranged husband, Jason Biggs. For the outing, the actress wore boardshorts, an oversized striped shirt, flip-flops and a hat. Her son kept things casual in tie-dye shorts, a white T-shirt and blue Crocs.

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The Post That Sparked Backlash

Source: @jennymollen/Instagram The controversy began after Jenny Mollen shared photos cuddling with her son Sid.

The latest upload comes after Mollen addressed criticism surrounding a set of intimate photos she previously shared with Sid. One image showed Mollen lying on top of her son on a bed with her hands placed around the back of his head. Another featured the two lying side by side with their arms intertwined in each other's hair. “Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” the since-deleted caption read. The post quickly sparked debate online, with some social media users describing it as “creepy” and inappropriate.

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Defending Herself Against Critics

Source: @jennymollen/Instagram Jenny Mollen later defended the post in a Substack essay, explaining that the caption was intended as a joke.

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Following the controversy, Mollen shared her perspective in a Substack essay titled “The Love That Breaks Us.” In the piece, she responded to accusations from online critics, including those who labeled her a “child molester.” Mollen explained that the photos were taken on a Monday evening after Sid returned home from spending the weekend away. She originally posted the images on Instagram and Facebook with the caption, “Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have.” The remark generated strong reactions and quickly became the focus of criticism. Addressing the backlash, Mollen insisted the caption was intended as humor. “The joke that offended people was: ‘Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have.’ And he is.”

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Reflecting on Motherhood

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen said the photos represented a mother cherishing time with her 12-year-old son.

The actress went on to discuss the realities of parenting and the sacrifices many mothers make for their children. Mollen acknowledged that the level of devotion parents show their children can sometimes be misunderstood when viewed outside the context of family life. Reflecting on the photo, she explained what she saw in the image. “When I look at that picture, I see a 12-year-old boy who still wants his mother,” she stated. Her essay encouraged readers to appreciate meaningful connections with their children, especially during periods of growth and change.

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Breaking Family Cycles

Mollen also opened up about her own upbringing and how it shaped her parenting style. She revealed that she hopes to avoid repeating the emotional distance she experienced growing up. Recalling conversations with her own mother, Mollen reflected on the challenges parents face while raising children. “Children can feel like our one opportunity at redemption in this lifetime,” she said. The starlet admitted that motherhood has not always been easy. “When my kids were young, I was so overwhelmed. I spent the last decade begging for five minutes alone,” Mollen added.

Standing by Her Message