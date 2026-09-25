Jenny Mollen Had a 'Stripper Pole' Installed in Her Home and Invited Neighbor Shaun White 'to Watch': 'It Was the Opposite of Hot'

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Jenny Mollen got candid about taking up pole dancing and once putting on a show for her neighbor Shaun White. "I once had a stripper pole installed in the guest bedroom in my L.A. house and used to invite the neighbors over to watch," she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 25, tagging the 40-year-old Olympic athlete in the post.

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Jenny Mollen Had 'Stripper Pole Installed' in Her Home

Source: @jennymollen/Instagram Jenny Mollen joked that her father offered her a 'single dollar' after showing him her routine.

The Viva Laughlin star joked that her performance was the "opposite of hot," adding, "I remember I once made my dad watch a routine and he offered me a single dollar." Mollen included a video of herself standing on a high platform in pointy-toed heels, using her leg to grip the pole and spin around it.

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Jenny Mollen Sparked Backlash in June

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs tied the knot in April 2008.

Mollen made headlines in May after publishing a divisive Substack essay about being a mother to boys, calling it a "mindf---." "Call me old-fashioned, but I only want my sons to marry women with dead mothers. It’s my only shot at staying relevant, of seeming useful, and of winning by comparison," she wrote. "It builds you up, only to tear you apart." The actress shares two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, with her estranged husband, Jason Biggs. The pair announced their split in May 2025 after 18 years of marriage.

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Jenny Mollen's Reaction to Her Son Texting a Girl Raised Eyebrows

Source: @jennymollen/Instagram Jenny Mollen is a mother of two boys.

In the essay, Mollen shared her reaction to learning that her eldest son was texting a girl. "[She] was twelve, but I could already tell my brand of toxic. She was bossing him around and using big words, and he was utterly spun," she continued. "I complained to Jason that I wanted to intervene before he got hurt and that she wasn’t even hotter than me." Mollen's essay sparked immediate backlash. The Angels star continued to fuel the fire by later sharing a photo of herself hugging her son while in bed alongside the caption, "Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date."

Jenny Mollen Responded to the Backlash

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs announced their split in May 2018 after 18 years of marriage.