Jenny Mollen Reflects on Feeling Like the 'Spare' in Her Marriage to Jason Biggs
Aug. 2 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Jenny Mollen recently shared her feelings of being overshadowed in her marriage to Jason Biggs during an episode of the “What Matters With Liz” podcast.
The actress, 47, discussed how she felt like the “spare” when she first married Biggs, who is best known for his role in American Pie.
“When I got together with Jason, I always had a chip on my shoulder in the beginning because I felt like suddenly I went from being the oldest daughter and I felt like I had my s--- together and then suddenly, I married this guy who in a lot of ways — career wise — totally eclipsed me,” Mollen explained.
Mollen humorously drew parallels between her experience and that of Prince Harry, who described his own feelings of being the “spare” in his family.
“To be the spare and not the heir,” she remarked.
“I was the American Pie spare. I relate to Harry. That drove me mad and I always had this feeling,” she added.
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Sources confirm that Mollen’s comments will likely cause fans to reconsider the dynamics of her relationship with Biggs.
The couple, who married in 2008 after meeting on the set of My Best Friend's Girl, recently confirmed their separation after 18 years of marriage.
A representative for the couple stated that both remain on “great terms” and are focused on co-parenting their sons, Sid and Lazlo.
Mollen’s comments reflect a larger conversation about fame and identity in relationships.
“First growing up with two narcissist parents and then marrying somebody that was wildly more famous than I was, [I felt] that nobody was listening to what I was doing anyway,” she said.
In a personal essay on her Substack, Mollen reflected on her struggle to appreciate life’s moments.
“When you’re young and ambitious, or maybe just middle-aged with ADHD, it feels impossible to appreciate anything while you’re in it,” she wrote.