or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > justin baldoni
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Baldoni's Onscreen Sister Jenny Slate Blasts the 'It Ends With Us' Director as 'Biggest Clown' and 'Fake Ally' in Leaked Texts

Photo of Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's onscreen sister Jenny Slate blasted the 'It Ends With Us' director as being the 'biggest clown' and a 'fake ally' in new unsealed texts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni's onscreen sister Jenny Slate made explosive claims about the It Ends With Us director in new leaked texts.

Slate's text messages from June 2023 were a part of newly unsealed evidence released on Tuesday, January 20, amid Blake Lively's ongoing case against the director, 41, and Wayfarer Studios.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Slate Blasted 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenny Slate called 'It Ends With Us' filming 'really gross and disturbing.'
Source: MEGA

Jenny Slate called 'It Ends With Us' filming 'really gross and disturbing.'

"i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing," Slate, 43, allegedly texted her team about early publicity for the film, "And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional."

She claimed that filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book "has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way," adding that she and Lively, 38, "both complained directly" to production.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Slate Called Justin Baldoni a 'False Ally'

image of Jenny Slate called her onscreen brother Justin Baldoni a 'false ally.'
Source: MEGA

Jenny Slate called her onscreen brother Justin Baldoni a 'false ally.'

"Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is," Slate wrote in another text.

In another message, Slate said, "I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude," before adding in a separate text, "He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!"

MORE ON:
justin baldoni

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Filed Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni in December 2024

Photo of Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Slate's allegation is the latest update to Lively's December 2024 lawsuit, in which she accused Baldoni and others at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.

The Jane the Virgin star, 41, denied the allegations and filed his own $400 million countersuit weeks later against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, citing defamation and extortion. Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Feedman, called the dismissal unfair, adding that his client was "waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."

"I think that he's a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about," the attorney told TMZ at the time. "He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way. ... He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."

Jenny Slate Claimed Justin Baldoni Made 'Inappropriate' Comments

Photo of Jenny Slate alleged that Justin Baldoni made a comment that made her 'uncomfortable' on set.
Source: MEGA

Jenny Slate alleged that Justin Baldoni made a comment that made her 'uncomfortable' on set.

In a transcript from Slate's September 26, 2025, deposition in New York, the Zootopia 2 actress recounted a day on set when Baldoni allegedly made a "not appropriate" comment about her appearance.

"I can say this because my wife is here, but you look sexy in what you're wearing," the director allegedly said, according to Slate.

"The comment was about me, not my character. It wasn't useful for my work. It wasn't anything I wanted. It was unwanted and had no place, in my professional experience," Slate said in court, adding, "He was my boss, and I just wanted to do my work and leave."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.