Justin Baldoni's Onscreen Sister Jenny Slate Blasts the 'It Ends With Us' Director as 'Biggest Clown' and 'Fake Ally' in Leaked Texts

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni's onscreen sister Jenny Slate made explosive claims about the It Ends With Us director in new leaked texts. Slate's text messages from June 2023 were a part of newly unsealed evidence released on Tuesday, January 20, amid Blake Lively's ongoing case against the director, 41, and Wayfarer Studios.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Slate Blasted 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni

Source: MEGA Jenny Slate called 'It Ends With Us' filming 'really gross and disturbing.'

"i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing," Slate, 43, allegedly texted her team about early publicity for the film, "And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional." She claimed that filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book "has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way," adding that she and Lively, 38, "both complained directly" to production.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Slate Called Justin Baldoni a 'False Ally'

Source: MEGA Jenny Slate called her onscreen brother Justin Baldoni a 'false ally.'

"Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is," Slate wrote in another text. In another message, Slate said, "I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude," before adding in a separate text, "He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Filed Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni in December 2024

Source: MEGA Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Slate's allegation is the latest update to Lively's December 2024 lawsuit, in which she accused Baldoni and others at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation. The Jane the Virgin star, 41, denied the allegations and filed his own $400 million countersuit weeks later against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, citing defamation and extortion. Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in June 2025. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Feedman, called the dismissal unfair, adding that his client was "waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth." "I think that he's a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about," the attorney told TMZ at the time. "He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way. ... He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."

Jenny Slate Claimed Justin Baldoni Made 'Inappropriate' Comments

Source: MEGA Jenny Slate alleged that Justin Baldoni made a comment that made her 'uncomfortable' on set.