10 of the Funniest Answers and Moments in 'Jeopardy!': From Alex Trebek Ditching His Trousers to Ken Jennings' Viral Answer

Ken Jennings has been a massive part of Jeopardy! history over the years. Before becoming a host, he started as a player and even drew laughter with some of his answers.

In 2004, he chose the $200 slot of "Tool Time," which had the clue, "This term for a long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker."

"What's a hoe?" he answered, realizing it was incorrect but still disagreeing with it.

"I think the idea is the clue says it's 'an immoral pleasure seeker' and we don't want to characterize all hoes that way," Jennings continued as the audience laughed hard. "Rakes, apparently, we're okay with that aspersion on their character."

Reflecting on the viral moment, he recorded a TikTok video to share his thoughts about the moment.

"TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted," he added. "Yeah, why didn't I get it right... I still think I was shafted, quite frankly. I think I'm owed $200 and maybe the writers should get a pool together."