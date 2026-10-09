or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jeremy allen white
OK LogoNEWS

Jeremy Allen White Holds Hands With Model Lulu Tenney After Quietly Splitting From 'The Bear' Costar Molly Gordon

Images of Jeremy Allen White and Lulu Tenney
Source: MEGA; @LULUTENNEY/INSTAGRAM

Jeremy Allen White might be off the market!

Profile Image

Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Allen White was seen holding hands with model Lulu Tenney after quietly splitting from his The Bear costar Molly Gordon.

In new photos, White and Tenney were spotted walking through a New York City park.

Article continues below advertisement

White and Tenney Share an Affectionate New York Outing

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jeremy Allen White
Source: MEGA

The pair held hands in NYC.

In several photos, Tenney, 25, was seen resting her legs across White's as the two laughed and chatted. The Social Reckoning star kept his look casual in a dark sweater and light-wash jeans, while Tenney opted for a denim jacket and miniskirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Tenney?

Image of Lulu Tenney
Source: @LULUTENNEY/INSTAGRAM

The model was photographed resting her leg on White’s lap.

Tenney has established herself in the fashion industry, walking the runway for major luxury labels including Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Valentino and Ralph Lauren.

After making her runway debut at a Calvin Klein show in 2017, she went on to build an international modeling career. Now, she's drawing attention beyond the fashion world after being photographed spending time with White.

MORE ON:
jeremy allen white

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between White and Gordon?

Images of Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Allen White may have secretly split from Molly Gordon.

White's love life has made headlines in the past, as he was seen "making out" with Gordon in L.A. in September 2024.

“There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” said a source. “They didn’t start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though.”

"She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations and seem curious to get to know each other better," an insider dished at the time.

Jeremy Allen White's Dating History

Image of Jeremy Allen White
Source: MEGA

The actor shares two daughters with his ex-wife.

The actor has been previously linked to Rosalía and model Ashley Moore. He was also married to actress Addison Timlin, and they share two daughters.

"They loved each other very much, but it was volatile," said a source of their relationship.

Despite the ups and the downs, "He counts his blessings often. He knows he's a lucky guy. He'll also tell you he's been to h--- and back," a source told Life & Style. "Drinking too much, a divorce that nearly destroyed him, hitting rock bottom, finding peace and dating again — now he's finally at a place where he can open up about his past."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.