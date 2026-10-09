Jeremy Allen White Holds Hands With Model Lulu Tenney After Quietly Splitting From 'The Bear' Costar Molly Gordon

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Jeremy Allen White was seen holding hands with model Lulu Tenney after quietly splitting from his The Bear costar Molly Gordon. In new photos, White and Tenney were spotted walking through a New York City park.

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White and Tenney Share an Affectionate New York Outing

Source: MEGA The pair held hands in NYC.

In several photos, Tenney, 25, was seen resting her legs across White's as the two laughed and chatted. The Social Reckoning star kept his look casual in a dark sweater and light-wash jeans, while Tenney opted for a denim jacket and miniskirt.

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Who Is Tenney?

Source: @LULUTENNEY/INSTAGRAM The model was photographed resting her leg on White’s lap.

Tenney has established herself in the fashion industry, walking the runway for major luxury labels including Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Valentino and Ralph Lauren. After making her runway debut at a Calvin Klein show in 2017, she went on to build an international modeling career. Now, she's drawing attention beyond the fashion world after being photographed spending time with White.

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What Happened Between White and Gordon?

Source: MEGA Jeremy Allen White may have secretly split from Molly Gordon.

White's love life has made headlines in the past, as he was seen "making out" with Gordon in L.A. in September 2024. “There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” said a source. “They didn’t start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though.” "She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations and seem curious to get to know each other better," an insider dished at the time.

Jeremy Allen White's Dating History

Source: MEGA The actor shares two daughters with his ex-wife.