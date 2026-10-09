Jeremy Allen White Holds Hands With Model Lulu Tenney After Quietly Splitting From 'The Bear' Costar Molly Gordon
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Jeremy Allen White was seen holding hands with model Lulu Tenney after quietly splitting from his The Bear costar Molly Gordon.
In new photos, White and Tenney were spotted walking through a New York City park.
White and Tenney Share an Affectionate New York Outing
In several photos, Tenney, 25, was seen resting her legs across White's as the two laughed and chatted. The Social Reckoning star kept his look casual in a dark sweater and light-wash jeans, while Tenney opted for a denim jacket and miniskirt.
Who Is Tenney?
Tenney has established herself in the fashion industry, walking the runway for major luxury labels including Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Valentino and Ralph Lauren.
After making her runway debut at a Calvin Klein show in 2017, she went on to build an international modeling career. Now, she's drawing attention beyond the fashion world after being photographed spending time with White.
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What Happened Between White and Gordon?
White's love life has made headlines in the past, as he was seen "making out" with Gordon in L.A. in September 2024.
“There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” said a source. “They didn’t start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though.”
"She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations and seem curious to get to know each other better," an insider dished at the time.
Jeremy Allen White's Dating History
The actor has been previously linked to Rosalía and model Ashley Moore. He was also married to actress Addison Timlin, and they share two daughters.
"They loved each other very much, but it was volatile," said a source of their relationship.
Despite the ups and the downs, "He counts his blessings often. He knows he's a lucky guy. He'll also tell you he's been to h--- and back," a source told Life & Style. "Drinking too much, a divorce that nearly destroyed him, hitting rock bottom, finding peace and dating again — now he's finally at a place where he can open up about his past."