Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Were 'Crushing on Each Other for a Long While' Before Sparking Romance Rumors
While fans of The Bear were shocked after photos of Jeremy Allen White kissing costar Molly Gordon surfaced, a source told a news outlet the two were "crushing on each other for a long while."
"People on the set would see them hanging out at lunchtime and breaks," the insider explained. "Now they’ve obviously taken a step forward and everyone’s happy for them."
Though the actors — who play love interests on the show — have shared only one touchy outing in public, the insider said, "they're seeing where this goes. No one on the show is surprised to see them hooking up."
Gordon, 29, and the Emmy winner got together sometime after the dad-of-two, 33, split from 32-year-old singer Rosalía — whom he started seeing in the fall of 2023 and was last spotted out with in July.
"He’s looking for a steady girlfriend," the source noted. "His friends like Molly and are rooting for them."
Prior to Rosalía, White was married to Addison Timlin, 33, whom he married in 2019 after meeting as teens. In May 2023, Timlin filed for divorce.
However, the two are staying amicable for the sake of their two young daughters.
"They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit," the source noted.
At the root of their issues was White's busy schedule, as the insider told People she finds if "difficult" to parent alone.
"When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained," they added.
White publicized his admiration for his ex this past Mother's Day, as the Shameless alum left a sweet comment on an Instagram post the mom-of-two made about the struggles of parenthood.
"For the most part, I think I’m a good mom. I witness them, they’re clean and fed and happy — and when they’re not — I try to imagine myself as a polymorphous energy of stillness and compassion — I love them to the ends of the earth," she wrote. "Yet, sometimes mothering feels like my 5 year old and I taking turns shouting “I’m feeling overwhelmed! — her new favorite phrase and my most regular feeling."
White gave the post a "like" and commented, "Super mom ❤️."
The Iron Claw star has gushed over bonding with this little girls, revealing in a previous interview that they asked to keep his trophies in their bedroom.
"They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me," he said of his shiny accolades.
Life & Style reported on the costars crushing on each other.