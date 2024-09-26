Jeremy Allen White Seen Kissing 'The Bear' Costar Molly Gordon After His Romance With Rosalía Fizzles Out
Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon's chemistry on The Bear is the real deal, as the costars were caught kissing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25.
In published photos, the actor had his hands wrapped around Gordon's waist as they locked lips in front of a car parked on the street.
Gordon, 28, who had her arms on the dad-of-two's shoulders, wore a pink jacket, light beige cargo pants and white sneakers, while White, 33, rocked a pale yellow sweater, jeans, black sneakers and a cream New York Mets baseball cap.
It's unclear when things turned romantic for the onscreen love interests, as the Shameless alum was last seen with singer Rosalía, 32, in July after sparking dating rumors in the fall of 2023.
Prior to hitting it off with the Spanish crooner, White was in a long relationship with actress Addison Timlin, 33, whom he married in 2019 after meeting as teens. In May 2023, Timlin filed for divorce, though the exes have remained amicable co-parents to their two young daughters.
In a recent interview, White explained that while his little ones "know about the show," it's still "confusing and strange" for the tots to hear fans call him "chef."
- Ed O'Neill Reveals 1989 'TV Guide' Cover Sparked His Longtime Feud With 'Married With Children' Costar Amanda Bearse
- Ariel Winter Posts Behind The Scenes Shot With Injured Costar Phil Dunphy—Don’t Worry, It’s Fake
- Jon Hamm Admits Wife Anna Osceola Forgot Their 6-Month Wedding Anniversary: 'There Was a Lot Going On'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Emmy winner noted his children haven't watched the hit series yet, sharing, "Well my oldest, Ezzy, actually she really enjoys the first like two minutes of the pilot episode, which is just me getting scared by a bear and then falling on my butt."
"She'll ask to watch that a lot," he admitted. "But that's all of the show she's seen."
When asked if he had a certain age in mind for when they could start viewing the series, he spilled, "I don't know if we're even ready to have that conversation."
Though they may not have seen most of his onscreen work, they do reap the benefits of his talent, as the Calvin Klein model said his trophies reside in his kids' bedroom.
"They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Mother's Day this year, Timlin expressed the ups and downs of parenthood on Instagram, writing, "Sometimes mothering feels like my 5 year old and I taking turns shouting 'I’m feeling overwhelmed!' — her new favorite phrase and my most regular feeling."
White gave the post a "like" and commented, "Super mom ❤️."
People published photos of White and Gordon kissing.