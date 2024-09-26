or
Jeremy Allen White Seen Kissing 'The Bear' Costar Molly Gordon After His Romance With Rosalía Fizzles Out

Composite photo of Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon
Source: mega

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon's relationship is no longer platonic.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon's chemistry on The Bear is the real deal, as the costars were caught kissing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25.

In published photos, the actor had his hands wrapped around Gordon's waist as they locked lips in front of a car parked on the street.

jeremy allen white kissing the bear costar molly gordon split rosalia
Source: mega

Jeremy Allen White and 'The Bear' costar Molly Gordon were seen kissing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25.

Gordon, 28, who had her arms on the dad-of-two's shoulders, wore a pink jacket, light beige cargo pants and white sneakers, while White, 33, rocked a pale yellow sweater, jeans, black sneakers and a cream New York Mets baseball cap.

It's unclear when things turned romantic for the onscreen love interests, as the Shameless alum was last seen with singer Rosalía, 32, in July after sparking dating rumors in the fall of 2023.

jeremy allen white kissing the bear costar molly gordon split rosalia
Source: mega

The brunette beauty plays Allen's love interest on the hit TV series.

Prior to hitting it off with the Spanish crooner, White was in a long relationship with actress Addison Timlin, 33, whom he married in 2019 after meeting as teens. In May 2023, Timlin filed for divorce, though the exes have remained amicable co-parents to their two young daughters.

In a recent interview, White explained that while his little ones "know about the show," it's still "confusing and strange" for the tots to hear fans call him "chef."

jeremy allen white kissing the bear costar molly gordon split rosalia
Source: mega

The actor was previously dating singer Rosalía, whom he was last seen with in July.

jeremy allen white

The Emmy winner noted his children haven't watched the hit series yet, sharing, "Well my oldest, Ezzy, actually she really enjoys the first like two minutes of the pilot episode, which is just me getting scared by a bear and then falling on my butt."

"She'll ask to watch that a lot," he admitted. "But that's all of the show she's seen."

When asked if he had a certain age in mind for when they could start viewing the series, he spilled, "I don't know if we're even ready to have that conversation."

jeremy allen white kissing the bear costar molly gordon split rosalia
Source: mega

White shares two daughters with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

Though they may not have seen most of his onscreen work, they do reap the benefits of his talent, as the Calvin Klein model said his trophies reside in his kids' bedroom.

"They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me," he said.

On Mother's Day this year, Timlin expressed the ups and downs of parenthood on Instagram, writing, "Sometimes mothering feels like my 5 year old and I taking turns shouting 'I’m feeling overwhelmed!' — her new favorite phrase and my most regular feeling."

White gave the post a "like" and commented, "Super mom ❤️."

People published photos of White and Gordon kissing.

