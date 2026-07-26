or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jeremy allen white
OK LogoNEWS

Jeremy Allen White Takes Home 400-Pound Memento From ‘The Bear’ Finale

photo of Jeremy Allen White
Source: MEGA;Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jeremy Allen White revealed why he took a 400-pound butcher's block from 'The Bear' set.

July 26 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Allen White recently disclosed an intriguing detail about his experience on the set of The Bear. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 2, the Emmy winner revealed that he took a significant keepsake from the show as it concluded production on its fifth and final season in March.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeremy Allen White revealed that he took the iconic 400-pound butcher's block table from 'The Bear' set.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jeremy Allen White revealed that he took the iconic 400-pound butcher's block table from 'The Bear' set.

Article continues below advertisement

White, 35, mentioned that he had collected “many” souvenirs from the set of the popular Hulu dramedy.

However, the most notable item he took was a 400-pound butcher’s block table, a piece of furniture that has been a constant presence since the series’ inception.

This table, which White describes as being “in the corner of The Beef, the restaurant that you saw when the show started [as] a sandwich shop,” has played an essential role during the show’s evolution.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeremy Allen White explained that the butcher's block remained in the same corner from the days of The Beef sandwich shop through the restaurant's transformation.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jeremy Allen White explained that the butcher's block remained in the same corner from the days of The Beef sandwich shop through the restaurant's transformation.

MORE ON:
jeremy allen white

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“It remained in the same corner. It was the only thing from the old world that came into our new world,” White explained.

The actor expressed his fondness for the table, stating, “And I stole that.”

He further elaborated on the logistics of acquiring this hefty item, saying, “I got it shipped out. It weighs about 400 pounds. … It’s in my driveway under a tarp.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeremy Allen White admitted he had the massive table shipped to his home, where it is currently stored under a tarp in his driveway.
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Allen White admitted he had the massive table shipped to his home, where it is currently stored under a tarp in his driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bear premiered in 2022 and quickly became a favorite among viewers. The series, which also stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, received widespread acclaim, winning 10 Emmy awards during its run, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for White.

As the fourth season of The Bear remains eligible for this year’s Emmys, the final season will be considered for awards in 2027. White has already achieved recognition for his performances, having won an Emmy in 2024, while narrowly missing out on the Outstanding Lead Actor award in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeremy Allen White starred alongside Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as 'The Bear' became one of television's most acclaimed comedy series.
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Allen White starred alongside Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as 'The Bear' became one of television's most acclaimed comedy series.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly in September 2025, Abby Elliott, White’s costar, expressed her desire for the series to continue.

“I don’t want it to end. I love everybody. I love this family, the characters,” she stated.

Elliott added, “The show could go on if that was ahead of us. We all have fallen in love with the characters and want to see what they do.”

Despite the cast's enthusiasm for more stories, Hulu confirmed that the fifth season would be its last.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.