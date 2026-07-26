Jeremy Allen White Takes Home 400-Pound Memento From ‘The Bear’ Finale
July 26 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Jeremy Allen White recently disclosed an intriguing detail about his experience on the set of The Bear. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 2, the Emmy winner revealed that he took a significant keepsake from the show as it concluded production on its fifth and final season in March.
White, 35, mentioned that he had collected “many” souvenirs from the set of the popular Hulu dramedy.
However, the most notable item he took was a 400-pound butcher’s block table, a piece of furniture that has been a constant presence since the series’ inception.
This table, which White describes as being “in the corner of The Beef, the restaurant that you saw when the show started [as] a sandwich shop,” has played an essential role during the show’s evolution.
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“It remained in the same corner. It was the only thing from the old world that came into our new world,” White explained.
The actor expressed his fondness for the table, stating, “And I stole that.”
He further elaborated on the logistics of acquiring this hefty item, saying, “I got it shipped out. It weighs about 400 pounds. … It’s in my driveway under a tarp.”
The Bear premiered in 2022 and quickly became a favorite among viewers. The series, which also stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, received widespread acclaim, winning 10 Emmy awards during its run, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for White.
As the fourth season of The Bear remains eligible for this year’s Emmys, the final season will be considered for awards in 2027. White has already achieved recognition for his performances, having won an Emmy in 2024, while narrowly missing out on the Outstanding Lead Actor award in 2025.
In a previous interview with Us Weekly in September 2025, Abby Elliott, White’s costar, expressed her desire for the series to continue.
“I don’t want it to end. I love everybody. I love this family, the characters,” she stated.
Elliott added, “The show could go on if that was ahead of us. We all have fallen in love with the characters and want to see what they do.”
Despite the cast's enthusiasm for more stories, Hulu confirmed that the fifth season would be its last.